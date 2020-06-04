Ehime Mbano Lawmaker, Nduka Impacts On Humanity During Birthday Bash

The member representing Ehime Mbano State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Emeka Nduka may have a pact with humanity, as he added smiles on the faces of the indigents and physically challenged persons from the LGA.

Celebrating his birthday last Friday, May 29, 2020, the lawmaker decided to dine and wine with the less privileged.

This action, Trumpeta discovered was part of his efforts geared towards touching lives, especially as the World is still battling with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, he visited the physically challenged at the LGA headquarters and disbursed food, material and monetary items as a way of cushioning the effects of the Covid-19.

To them, it was an action lastly experienced for years.

While they cut the birthday cake in funfair, Nduka reassured of his unalloyed commitment to the betterment of their lives and the LGA.