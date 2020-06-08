IMSU VC’s Tenure: NANS Warns Mischief Markers

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Imo State Chapter has warned mischief markers to desist from propagating the news of abdication of the Imo State University Vice Chancellor, Prof Mrs Adaobi Obasi, from office. This is sequel to a rumour that has gone viral on social media to that effect.This was disclosed in a statement signed by Comr Dulison Osinachi, the director,action and Mobilization of NANS Zone B.

According to him, the illicit activities of these rumour mongers who want to indirectly take the place of the Governor in re-appointing their pay-master as the Vice Chancellor of IMSU are negatively affecting the stability and smooth running of the school. Their actions are misleading the students of Imo State University and by extension, the National Association of Nigerian Students, who repose so much confidence in the ability and capacity of Prof Obasi to manage the University.

Comrade Osinachi said that Prof Adaobi Obasi is full of energy, drive, committed and passionate enough to complete her tenure as the Vice Chancellor of IMSU. They advised that she should be encouraged and giving all necessary support by the government to succeed. “Most interestingly she is a woman and should not be distracted by politicians except the Governor decides to follow the old precedence which will be a poor record to the shared prosperity administration of Imo State”, the release declared.

However, he called on all political gladiators to wait until the Governor speaks on the matter and also advised the governor to be mindful of some of the over ambitious persons to avoid playing high level of politics in an academic environment since doing so will eventually pollute the air which Prof Adaobi Obasi has made clement and harmonious for intellectual and research activities over the years.

Reflecting on Obasi’s achievements,NANS said that the first female Vice Chancellor of IMSU has done well,to the surprise of even her detractors.

Among her achievements they mentioned the senate building and the conducive environment which has earned IMSU the most peaceful school in the whole of South East.”IMSU today is wearing a new look and we are happy for this and we express our total opposition on removal of Vice Chancellor which the school is fast becoming notorious for”,Osinachi stated