Uche Ogbuagu In Trouble •House Member Threatens To Drag Ikeduru Lawmaker To Court Over Defamation



By Onyekachi Eze

Member representing Ikeduru State Constituency risks appearing in court to defend himself if threats coming from one of his colleagues are to be taken serious.

Member representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Ugboma has threatened to drag Uche Ogbuagu who is the Majority Leader to court, following a motion raised on the floor of the House last week.

There was a mild drama between the two members during last Wednesday’s plenary session which disrupted proceedings for some moments.

Ogbuagu, during the plenary of the House sponsored a motion, calling for the commencement of the probe of the Chairmen and Treasurers that served the 27 LGAs under the Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha eight months in office.

The said motion which later had a smooth sail of the majority voice was however opposed by two lawmakers, Okey Onyekanma of Mbaitoli and Frank Ugboma of Oguta.

Reasons for opposing the motion, Trumpeta correspondent observing proceedings noted was because an investigative committee on Public Accounts set up by the House is yet to submit their reports, before another Committee for a fresh probe of Ihedioha’s Chairmen was being debated on the floor of the house, amounting to two probes of same nature by different motions.

That development, according to Ugboma was a double jeopardy and contravenes a section of the law.

However, trouble erupted when other members, including the mover of the motion,Ogbuagu hushed at Ugboma who was still standing and addressing the House, asking why he should be against a motion he Co-Sponsored.

Irked by the development, the Oguta lawmaker warned the Majority leader never to repeat such act of putting his name in either a motion or bill again without prior notice as well as acting to obtain his consent.

He obviously left the chamber angrily after dropping a note of warning to Uche Ogbuagu.

Meanwhile, the altercation is going beyond verbal exchanges as another dimension has appeared with the Oguta representative not only demanding for possible retractions from his Ikeduru counterpart, but would be heading to court for a suit on defamation of character and criminal charges.

Ugboma’s recent decision may not be unconnected to an alleged publication attributed to Ogbuagu, made in one of the State’s based tabloids, calling Ugboma a ‘lukewarm lawmaker’.

Speaking to this newspaper, the legal professional turned lawmaker said Uche Ogbuagu did not only used unprintable names against him, but also lied with his name.

He opined that there was never a time Ogbuagu approached him with the said motion for his perusal, adding that he had no justification agreeing to such.

He said in the duties of lawmakers, maligning or talking ill of another wasn’t part of it, hence said Ogbuagu has imbibed that ugly trend of always speaking ill of persons and past administrations.

In the same vein, he disclosed that he has drawn the attention of the leadership of the House and his colleagues, pointing out that he would be left with no option than to resort to self help in redeeming his name.

Hon Ugboma revealed that on the allegations that he threatened the Ikeduru member, he denied having any knowledge of that or even thought about going physical with him.

He submitted that having known the powers of not resorting to violence, rather to address issues according to stipulations of the law, he won’t be vexed into taking laws into his hands.

He relayed part of the Whatsapp message he sent to Hon Ogbuagu as such, “Uche take note! I have not made any threat. To know me better, please run a check on me. I repeat, if within 24 hrs nothing is done about this libelous and slanderous publication credited to you, I shall take legal action without any delay. I swear with my children and you know it, that you lied against me at plenary, when you claimed that you brought your motion to me for perusal before filing same”.