Stampede In Imo Secretariat .. As Security Agent Threatens Director



By Okey Alozie

Imo state Secretariat may soon become a horrible zone and theater for security harassment, intimidation and threat.

Information available to our news desk revealed that a security guard attached with one of the ministries at the state secretariat complex along Porthacourt road, Owerri name withheld was alleged to have threaten one of the directors at local government service commission whose names are also withheld.

A Director, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that she stayed back after the normal close of work to brief her Permanent secretary who was on local government inspection on the outcome of salary harmonization of local government workers given to them by the governor.

In spite of the curfew, she was waiting to brief her permanent secretary who was said to have arrived very late at about 5pm. She came down to meet her with the view of a discussion.

At some point, she excused herself to drop her bag in a car belonging to the permanent secretary, but to her amazement, she was prevented from entering by a security guard attached to the said perm. secretary.

On enquiry why she wasn’t allowed, the trigger happy security officer pulled out his gun and threatened to shoot her, should she question his order. All these while, the permanent secretary kept mute.

The Director further reported that, the said security officer ambushed her on her way out of the secretariat complex, ready to attack her.

Our reporter gathered that, out of fear, the director, a female, ran back for fear of getting shot at, and raised alarm which attracted passerby.

In the process one Akunwata from the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy, raised alarm which attracted our reporter who was at the secretariat at that time and other people around, who rushed to the gate but unfortunately, the said security man had disappeared.

A call was put across to the Head of Service, Dr. Camenus Iwuagwu to intimate him of what transpired. He condemned the action in totality and informed that the said policeman is not among the security men posred at the Secretariat.

Efforts made to reach the Perm. Secretary to hear her side of the story, met futility, as the messenger continually said she went for official assignment even after he dropped his phone number for contact.

The female director has continued to raise alarm that her life is in danger and is looking for means to reach the police for protection.

Efforts made to reach the PPRO to get his side of the story proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.