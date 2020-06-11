Covid-19: Imo Govt Distributes Safely Managed Water To Communities



By Onyekachi Eze

Poised to providing basic amenities to the populated Imo residents, the State government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma has also ensured the equitable distribution of safely managed water to the masses.

This was in continuation of his zeal in restoring the public water supply to all the household in Imo State.

Sequel to the foregoing, the government has set motion in place towards the said distribution to Okigwe Urban, Orlu and Owerri.

In conformity with the popular axiom ‘water is life, sanitation is dignity’, Uzodinma’s led administration last week flagged off the Imo State WASH Sector Response Committee, saddled with the responsibility of distributing safely managed water.

Trumpeta Newspaper reliably gathered that the exercise which was in consonance with his efforts in cushioning the effects of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic did not only provide clean water to the citizenry, but also disbursed preventive items such as hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, running tap buckets, among others.

The WASH Sector Response Committee is chaired by the Commissioner for water resources, Barr. Tony Umezuruike, with other captains in the Water Sector involving the MD/CEO Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu.

It kicked off with Okigwe Urban one and two, comprising of eight communities.

Followed by Orlu urban with 10 communities. It therefore proceeded to Owerri municipality .

In Owerri, places that were cut off during the urban renewal policy of the Rochas Okorocha’s era were captured basically for the distribution, while the program is still ongoing in the designated areas.

The chairman of the program, Barr. Umezuruike disclosed that this was a government thought out program aimed at ensuring that Imo masses get free and well treated water.

He added that while the fight against the Covid-19 intensifies, the Shared prosperity government of Uzodinma is not leaving any stone unturned with the welfare of the citizenry.

Umezuruike however opined that it would be a continuous exercise, which would be done randomly for the services of the public.

Earlier, the MD/CEO of ISWSC, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu commended the administration of the present government for its landmark achievements, especially his resilience in restoring safely managed water.

Also, he charged them to judiciously make use of the available water for the hygienic purposes in their respective homes.

However, Ugoanyanwu advised against pipe burst and other vandalization acts that are culpable to the progress of the State.

In Okigwe, the spokesperson of the Community who doubles as the Chairman of Amorji Okigwe, Mr Chiji Okwudiri thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for such a kind gesture, and pleaded with him to sustain the tempo.

In Owerri and Orlu, the people also expressed satisfaction, and asked that such should not be shortened, but should be sustained until the state’s water distribution is concretized.