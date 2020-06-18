Latest On Okigwe Zone Senate: Nwafor Led Exco May Conduct APC Primaries Aspirants Woo Elected State Exco Against Nlemigbo Committee

,

The lingering Okigwe Zone Senate re-run election, Imo State, which has been delayed by INEC, is now facing vagaries of Imo politics following the developments in the State.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the much awaited election has entered a new dimension with Aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, hedging on which of the factions of the party will conduct the primaries for the Imo North Senate race.

Trumpeta learnt that most of the Aspirants in the race are now drifting towards the Chief Dan Nwafor State Executive of the Imo APC following discoveries that it met all qualifications to be recognized as the authentic APC Executive in Imo State.

This Newspaper was told that already, some of the Aspirants have contacted Nwafor’s Executive faction to warm up for primaries, whenever INEC gives signal for the exercise.

Trumpeta learnt that a top contender for the Imo North Senatorial Seat said that as an experienced politician, who has passed through political legal battles, his discoveries convinced him to ask the Nwafor faction to conduct the primary for him when the time comes.

However, there is the Imo APC Caretaker Committee led by Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, who came into office as an unelected committee.

While the Executive under Nlemigbo is sustained by the State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Dan Nwafor Executive faction is the Baby of a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Recently, the Dan Nwafor Executive hinted that it is still in existence which raised a lot of eyebrows among APC members.

Some legal sources who spoke to this Newspaper said that the Nwafor Executive still has a ruling of the court which empowered it to preside over Imo APC matters, pointing out that till date, it is assumed that the Nwafor APC Executive was born through a well-organized Congress while that of Nlemigbo emerged by “appointment”, adding that it was the reason the Nwafor Executive still lay claim to Imo APC Executive Seat.

With the latest development, Trumpeta was told that the Okigwe Zone Senate race may run into another logjam that may cause crisis in conducting the election proper.

“Much as I cannot explain explicitly, but this issue of Nwafor Executive that is raising its head at this point may be another stumbling block on the contentious Okigwe Senate election”, an APC top shot and legal Titan from Okigwe Zone told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, observers who spoke to our reporter said that the situation looks dicey since it is still cloudy on how the Imo Senatorial APC Aspirants from Imo North will handle the present predicament.

“Now the Okigwe Senate Aspirants are getting confused on whether to embrace Nwafor or Nlemigbo” Trumpeta was told.