Govt Denies Promising To Pay Protesting Pensioners

By Okey Alozie

The Imo State Information Commissioner Hon Declan Emelumba has declared that he is not aware that the state government made any promise to the retired workers of the state.

In a telephone chat with Trumpeta reporter over the weekend, the information arrow head of the state submitted that he only had it as a rumour that government promised to pay pensioners in few days time.

Meanwhile there is serious trouble in Imo State now over the unpaid pension money. Right now the pensioners have planned to shut down Imo again if they are not paid within 7 days.

“Pay us within 7 days or we occupy Government House” Imo pensioners tell Uzodinma.

It could be recalled that the pensioners have their peaceful demonstration last week Tuesday and blocked government house roundabout.

Later, they were addressed and promised to wait for some days as government is about to pay them in few days. Based on this promise, the retired workers left.

Unfortunately, they were not paid as promised and now they are planning to fight back.