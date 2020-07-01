Ex APGA Woman Leader Becomes Imo Ambassadorial Nominee

By Onyekachi Eze

A former woman leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Imo State, Hon Ijeoma Obiezu has been nominated as Ambassador-Designate to represent Imo State.

Her inclusion among other 41 nominees approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was read yesterday at the plenary session of the Senate, by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawman.

Mrs Obiezu was appointed under the category of non-career Designates and currently awaiting the Senate Screening.

It would be recalled that Mrs Obiezu was a die-hard supporter of the Rochas Okorocha’s led Rescue Mission administration in Imo, and Ex Transition Committee Chairman of Ideato North LGA under his tenure.