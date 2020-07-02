ASSEMBLY VIBES:

IMO SPEAKER, MEMBERS IN DRAMA SERIES

What appears to be theatre of absurdity is playing out in the Imo State House of Assembly in recent times.

At first, the lawmakers numbering over 25 had raised the alarm signalling that they have not been paid two months salary arrears.

Barely 24 hours after that claim was published by media houses, Speaker Chiji Collins through his media aide gave a contrary view, insisting no one is owed.

This development no doubt has triggered off counter reaction from members who now resorted to giving further highlights by the way the Speaker reacted over the matter, but expressed displeasure over his alleged insensitivity concerning their welfare.

While the Imo lawmakers look forward to the governor, Hope Uzodinma to make hay while the sun shines, they insisted that they are yet to receive their May and June allowances.

The recent drama however is suspected to be a ploy by the speaker to silence them from making any further statement that might be in tandem with the clamour of pensioners and civil servants who are now taking over to the streets protesting for their entitlements.

IMO LAWMAKERS MAY SEEK FINANCIAL AUTONOMY IMPLEMENTATION

If authoritative information obtained by Trumpeta Assembly Vibes is anything to go by, then members of the Imo State House of Assembly may opt for the implementation of the financial autonomy of the State Assemblies.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government had signed into law financial autonomy of the Judiciary, Legislature, and even the LGAs.

Unfortunately in practical terms, that has not seen the light of the day by especially in Imo where the other arms depend on the State purse for allocations.

Grapevine sources have it that the case of Imo may be different in the days to come following the financial challenges facing the lawmakers in recent times.

Recall that the members were forced to proceed on recess as a result of covid-19 that visited some of the members and staffers.

While on holiday/isolation, it was reported they couldn’t hide their feelings any longer when they had to tell anyone who cares to listen that they are financially unstable due to the non payment of their salaries.

It was further gathered that they are not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that all funds meant for the State legislature are fully controlled by them as soon as they resume full legislative business.

It was also discovered that an SOS has been sent to the governor to come to their aide before they finally tare weighed down due to poor funding.

IMO NORTH SENATE:

” I’LL SUPPORT ANY CANDIDATE WITH GOVERNOR’S SUPPORT”, SAYS IBEH

A ranking member representing Obowo State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh has finally opened up on who would get his support for the upcoming Imo North Senatorial by-election.

Ibeh didn’t only make his stand known, but also advised on the best way for the people of Okigwe zone to know the right candidate for the job.

According to Hon Ibeh, he can only support any Senatorial candidate that secures governor Hope Uzodimma’s endorsement, by the governor’s position as the apex Leader of APC in Imo State.

While fielding questions from Trumpeta correspondent recently as he marked one year in office, the lawmaker reiterated his confidence in the leadership and political sagacity of Uzodinma, hence his full support for whoever he (governor) will endorse.

The Obowo politician fondly called Nke Nke Enyi opined that Okigwe zone deserves the best representative, who would attract democracy dividends from the Federal and merge with the ones being put in place by the State government for an overall interest of the masses.

Hon Ibeh added, “I concede that the issue of who sits as Senator for Imo North is very important to our people. For me, experience tells me that it is best that whoever will get my support must be one who would work harmoniously with our Governor so that there could be a seamless coordination of democratic dividends from the Federal Government to Imo State”.

He continued, “Again, it is important for Imo political stability to have a Senator for Imo North Senatorial zone that secures the Governor’s endorsement. It therefore follows in my view that for a coordinated delivery of democratic dividends and to also guarantee Political stability in Imo APC which I am a member, I will root for the candidate that governor Hope Uzodimma endorses”.

ASSEMBLY COMPLEX GOES DRY, GRASSES TAKE OVER PREMISES

One of the adverse effects of the recess embarked by the members of the Imo State House of Assembly is the absence of human activities and overgrown weeds in the premises at Ikemba Ojukwu center along Concorde Hotel boulevard, new Owerri.

For the past 2 weeks, members and their aides have vacated the premises to enable a fumigation of the complex, a preventative measure against the coronavirus, embarked by the State Covid-19 task force.

With no one aware of when legislative businesses will resume, weeds and rodents are the only items on sight.

Neither the Assembly staffers nor aides to the the honorable members are seen anywhere around the temporary site of the IMHA since it has become deserted.

Reasons however is not unconnected to the quest to avert the ravaging virus which over 14 of the lawmakers contracted and are battling with.

Even as the lawmakers had gone into hibernation arising from Covid-19 prevention, the workers also kept off because they had their salaries slashed.

The workers’ union had asked the workers to leave the complex until they are paid.

I WON’T REST UNTIL KILLERS OF LATE CONSTITUENT ARE NABBED, SAYS CROWN

Ihitte/Uboma representative in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael (Crown) Onyemaechi Njoku has sworn not to rest until the killers of late Mrs. Uchechi Ogoke who was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen are apprehended.

He made this promise on Tuesday when he visited the bereaved family who lost her life to men of the underworld in the comfort of her house.

Crown vowed to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to the full wrath of the law.

The lawmaker described the incident as unbecoming in the LGA, where men and women are now living in fear for the unknown.

“In my honor and in heavy heart, I assure the bereaved family and my entire constituents that I will pursue this case until those behind the act are brought to justice”.

Reassuring the mourning family of his support, Hon. Njoku said, “It is so disheartening and unfortunate that people have lost the sense of dignity and do not have regards and respect for lives anymore . The enemy is around us and we must be watchful. I assure you that I shall never rest until those behind this ungodly act are caught. it’s painful that this is becoming a reoccurring decimal in our locality, but with the relentless support of our security operatives, normalcy shall return in our land”.

HECLUS OKORO WARNS AGAINST CRIME

Member for Ohaji/Egbema state constituency, Hon. Cyriacus Heclus Okoro has warned the youths of the area against resorting to violence and crime.

Okoro made this call following the increasing number of recorded murder and possession of fire arms by the constituents, warning that henceforth, Ohaji/Egbema will be unconducive for perpetrators.

He submitted that no indigene of the area or resident has the right to kill another, talk more of being in possession of unlawful ammunitions.

He stressed that he, in conjunction with security operatives will be unleashing all possible strategies to arrest the menace.