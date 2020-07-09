Okorocha’s Plot To Stop EFCC, Probe Panels Fails . Court Refuses To Grant Interim Injunction Stopping Investigation



Attempts by the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to avoid being probed and investigated on his activities when he presided the affairs of the state 2011 to 2019 has failed as the law courts have declined to answer his prayers.

Okorocha, now a Senator for Orlu Zone in the National Assembly had rushed to court to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the various probe panels set up in Imo State by the state government from investigating how he handled the finance of the state.

The former governor has been within the investigation radar of the EFCC while several panels and the commission of inquiry on award of contracts have kept a tab on him since he left office.

Apart from having his and that of family members sealed by the EFCC, the anti graft body has disclosed of further investigation against Okorocha and possible court action.

In the same vein, the various probe panels and commission of inquiries have extended invitations to Okorocha which he failed to honour.

Instead the former governor rushed to court but was disappointed. The court declined to permit that the EFCC and Probe Panels stop his investigation.

Similarly, another court in Owerri he also went to stop invitation from the Justice Benjamin Iheka led Judicial Commission of Inquiry on contracts during his era also failed to permit him not to attend.

By these rulings, there is no escape for Okorocha against the investigation of EFCC and testimony needed from him by the Probe Panel.