How Prof Anwukah’s Wife Died In USA, As Judiciary Workers, Family Mourn



Justice Christiana Ukachi Anwukah of Customary Court of Appeal Imo State is dead.

According to source close to the family, Justice Anwukah died on Monday night in Dallas USA after a brief illness.

The Late Justice Anwuka is the wife of the former vice chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SGI) and Minister of State for Education, Prof Anthony Anwuka.

She is also an in-law to the former Governor of Imo State and Senator, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

No details yet from the immediate family about the sudden death, but there are strong indications that programs of bringing back the corpse and burial arrangements will be announced later because of flight restrictions arising from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, her Owerri residence is currently under surge by sympathizers who have thronged there to condole the husband, Prof Anthony Anwuka. Majority of those who came to show sympathy were of the judiciary and the academia.