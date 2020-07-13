Latest Imo Guber Case: Uche Nwosu Set To Challenge Uzodinma .May Join Case Instituted Against Governor By RAP Party



The Case the Governorship candidate of Reform And Advancement Party, RAP, Barrister Kingdom Okere instituted against the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma at an Abuja High Court, is getting complicated as more issues are unfolding.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that Chief Uche Nwosu, the candidate of Action Alliance AA, in the 2019 Imo Governorship election is said to have directed his Lawyers to file a case joining him in the matter before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

RAP had sued the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, demanding the court to interpret who really is the authentic candidate of APC in the last 2019 Imo Governorship election.

RAP’s prayer before the Abuja Federal High Court is anchored on the judgment by the Supreme Court that Chief Nwosu was not to have participated in the Governorship election because he was both the candidate of APC as well as that of AA in the eyes of the Law.

However, in the latest development Nwosu is urging the court to join him as an interested party, since the Supreme Court said he is the one who ought to benefit from the election as the APC candidate by its earlier judgment.

Meanwhile, in a twist to the matter, Trumpeta was told that Action Alliance AA is filing another case against the Imo State Governor.

This paper learnt that AA is saying that it only worked with Chief Uche Nwosu as its Governorship candidate in the 2019 under an alliance with APC, since there was no time the party conducted a Governorship primary for Nwosu anywhere.

“Go and check and ask if AA held any Governorship primary for the 2019 Governorship seat. The party adopted Chief Uche Nwosu as its candidate after he won the Imo APC Governorship ticket” a top official of AA told Trumpeta.

AA said it is filing its matter before a Federal High Court in Owerri this week.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that the matter between RAP and Uzodinma is coming up this week at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Court has served all parties involved in the matter, and we wish for a speedy deliberation on the matter” a source from Federal High Court Abuja told Trumpeta.

However, while some sources said the RAP case is dead on arrival, because it was time-bad and that RAP as a party has been deregistered, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who spoke to Trumpeta under anonymity said that Uzodinma Team would take that case for nothing on their own peril.

“That matter has nothing to do with vote counted or INEC result, but seeking to know who is an authentic candidate in an election. When a judge gave a minority judgment verdict on the Imo Governorship, did anybody realize that that could form a platform for remove the former Emeka Ihedioha? Governor Hope Uzodinma should watch it. This case is dicey and anything can happen. Moreover, forces against Uzodinma now are strong than last year. He has made to many political enemies recently” the SAN said.