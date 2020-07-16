Imo Assembly Majority Leader Parleys with Newspaper Gatekeepers* _.Reveals Why He Took Nwawuba to EFCC .Denies Riding on Ihedioha’s Back

By Orji Sampson

The Imo state House of Assembly Majority Leader and lawmaker for Ikeduru state constituency, Amb Uche Ogbuagu on Wednesday parleyed with the Imo based Newspaper editors otherwise known as gatekeepers as he gave in dept views on certain issues that has happened within one year of his lawmaking job among many other concerns.

The lawmaker who also took time to explain the shenanigans between him and the erstwhile governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioa expressed dismay at some social media comments and reports alleging that he rode on the back of Ihedioha betraying the former governor and PDP after the Supreme Court ousted them from the Douglas house by joining APC.

Amb Ogbuagu noted for the records that during the 2015 and 2019 campaign, he vigorously campaigned with his personal funds and establishments (Radio station) for Ihedioha without a refund from either the ex governor but that it was very unfortunate and surprising to him that same people he incurred penalties against the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria BON, turned around to make him look like a leaper in the government he toiled and laboured so hard to see enter Douglas house even at the detriment of his own personal ambition.

The Ikeduru lawmaker used the opportunity to correct the impression that he rode on the back of Ihedioa to become a house member arguing that rather, his popularity on several occasions during the campaign period rubbed off on Ihedioa including the Reps member for Mabitolu/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon Henry Nwawuba among others who were in the same train.

In his words;

“People forget that I am a professional image maker and that long before BON/INEC lifted ban on political campaign, I on my personal radio stations started jingles to sensitize imolites on the need to support and vote Ihedioa into power which incurred sanctions from BON.

” I also out of my ingenuity formed the acronym “mma” added on Ihedioha’ s name to make it more acceptable and appealing as “Ihediohamma” with the popular jingle that increased his fan base without him contributing to it.

“But after all I deed to ensure victory including personal funds i pumped into his guber campaign, I was throne into the dust bin as leaders who never knew how it all happened swooped on all that belongs to Ikeduru and even denied me their brother the position of the Deputy Speaker, neglecting my inputs and the fact that as the Lawmaker of the area and by my position as the highest elected officer, that I should also be involved in decisions affecting my good people, He revealed.

He said he must however thank his wife who made him rescind his decision and continue the good work for Ikeduru people who voted him into power after he had thought of withdrawing from politics following the removal of Ihedioa by the supreme court and the insincerity and antagonists in PDP who were bent on snuffing him out of scheme of things in governance.

The Majority Leader said he fills more comfortable in APC more than he was in PDP as he enjoys robust relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma and party members which he said will encourage dividends of democracy.

He observed that Gov Uzodinma is a good listiner and always finds an economic angle of doing things to ensure he saves money for imolites.

While appealing to imolites to allow the Governor some time to reverify the payment system of salaries including the pension for effective and accurate payments, the lawmaker commended the Governor for bringing Julius Berger to Imo state whom he noted will build quality roads stronger than the ones that were awarded as bogus and over bloated contracts.

Meanwhile, the Imo house of Assembly Majority Leader and Lawmaker for Ikeduru LGA, Amb Uche Ogbuagu has explained why he petitioned the Reps Member for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon Henry Nwawuba to the Economic & Financial Crime Commission EFCC.

Narrating his ordeal to selected editors in his country home at Akabo in Ikeduru LGA, Amb Ogbuagu said he requested from Hon Nwawuba to stop harassing/arresting some of his constituents who were beneficiaries of the NDDC empowerment programme which was created by the Presidency.

He explained that against the norms of the empowerment procedure that these beneficiaries where asked by aides of Hon Nwawuba to return part of the empowerment fund against what they were originally told describing the act as an economic sabotage and criminal especially against those he claims to be representing and efforts of the state.

He maintained that he made efforts to ensure that the situation was resolved amicably but got infuriated when his efforts were ignored only for his constituents to be arrested and locked up unjustly by Hon Nwawuba’s aides.

The Ikeduru lawmaker however denied the alleged throwing of glass cup by a lawmaker against a female colleague saying that some mischievous persons are trying to catch in on the situation to discredit the house and some lawmakers.

While adding that the caucus members of the house are on one page and in unity disclosed that he will in addition to the numerous achievements he has recorded in his short stay soon be performing the foundation laying ceremony of Ikeduru High Court he intends to build for his people adding that the Chief Judge has granted him permission as it will be sited opposite the the LGA headquarters in Iho.

“I want to leave Ikeduru better than I met it and possibly raise the bar for politicians by changing the narrative of “godfatherism” in politics and take it back to when the people seek and fish out worthy persons to represent them.