Teachers, Pensioners Vow To Shut Imo Govt House Again

By Okey Alozie

Teachers and pensioners who in Imo State whose names were omitted in the paylist of workers and pensioners who recently received their pay have vowed to shut down Government House, Owerri if the Government refused to pay them their money next week.

According to the aggrieved teachers and pensioners, the State Government announced penultimate Monday that workers and pensioners should expect their money in few days time, surprisingly some teachers and pensioners were omitted in the paylist.

Those affected have now raised alarm on the injustice meted on them by the government who they claim has refused to pay them their money.

Imo State Government had a week ago declared that it uncovered 4800 ghost teachers in the State owned schools.

In a press release signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, Government made it clear that only genuine workers and pensioners will be paid.

The Information Commissioner, Hon Declan Emelumba confirmed that those whose names were omitted have been asked to go for fresh verification exercise for the truth to be ascertained.

Meanwhile omitted teachers were directed to go to National Union of Teachers NUT Secretariat while omitted pensioners were asked to go to the office of Accountant General for verification.