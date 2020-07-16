4M EACH COVID-19 PALLIATIVE ROCKS IMO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

•AS MEMBERS DENY RECEIVING MONEY FROM GOVERNMENT

The Imo State House of Assembly is yet to get off the news from the negative angle as another scandal involving the lawmakers has cropped up again.

This time, they have been accused of allegedly getting #4m each as covid-19 palliative from the State government, whereas the members are vehemently denying it.

Even as the clamour for the payment of their two months allowances of the members of Imo State House of Assembly is still raging, another fresh issue over alleged provision of four million naira (#4m) to each of the lawmakers has sprung up.

The members, under the leadership of Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins were said to have collected a whooping sum of #4m each from the State government to contain the covid-19.

One social media crusader, names withheld while trying to draw a flank against the House members for asking for their allowances accused them of allegedly getting #4m each as Covid19 palliative from the state government.

This is coming at a time when the legislators are reportedly unhappy with the governor, Hope Uzodinma and the Speaker for ignoring their plight, especially in the midst of the ailment.

Angered by the claims making the rounds in the social media over the said #4m package, some of the members have come up to clear the air on this matter.

One of them who spoke to our Assembly correspondent on this issue, Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku described the news as one of the many lies against Imo lawmakers.

Hon. Njoku opined that due to the outbreak of the corona virus in the Assembly complex, they were asked to leave for self isolation, until there is normalcy.

According to him, they are still observing the break for over one month.

The member representing Ihitte/Uboma State constituency stated that no dime was given to any lawmaker.

Challenging whoever that is circulating the information to provide proof, Crown as fondly called disclosed that since May 2020 till the present month, they are yet to receive either their monthly salary or any money from the Uzodinma’s government.

This newspaper also gathered that if actually they collected such amount from the government, they wouldn’t be much disturbed about salaries or allowances.

There are strong indications that the monies may have entered into wrong hands, since there are claims from government quarters, as well as denial from the lawmakers.

More so, while the law making body in the State still push for their entitlements, they warned that no one should meddle or wrongly interpret affairs concerning the State legislature, adding that is an independent arm of government.

HAS SPEAKER’S WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH GOVERNOR TURNED SOUR?

For those following activities in the State, it is getting clearer daily that the recently established affinity between Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, and governor Hope Uzodinma has developed a question mark.

The closeness may be having a serious setback, as neither the Speaker nor the governor have been spotted together for some time now.

Although while Speaker occupies the first position in the State 3rd arm of government and number 3 in the State, governor is the chief executive and number 1 in Imo.

Both, no doubt have been working harmoniously for the development of the State, but there are strong indications suggesting that all may not be well between them.

Rt. Hon Chiji Collins at the early stages of the Uzodinma’s administration was effervescent and noticeable at all functions of government in Govt House, Owerri. It was noticed that protocol recognised the position of the number one lawmaker in the state.

It was even mistaken if the Speaker has become part of the executive judging from the manner he appeared during functions of the state governor.

While many addressed him as ‘all weather’ speaker, others hit him harder as the governor’s messenger because of the presence he showed during Govt House functions and others the governor handled.

During the said hot romance, Chiji was spotted moving around freely with branded face cap boldly scripted ‘Chij4Hope’.

That particular act didn’t portray him in good light in the blogosphere, as the picture went viral with unprintable names trailing his action.

Interestingly, since the past two months, apart from the last bills assented by Uzodinma in government house which had key functionaries of the House led by the speaker present, he appears to have been cut off from the seat of power.

Unlike before, wherever Uzodinma was, Chiji will also be spotted. The recent distance between them is not only raising concern in the lawmakers’ camp , but also giving an impression that a frosty relationship has cropped up of late.

It would be recalled that in recent times, the speaker had been battling to save his face before his colleagues who didn’t only accused him of complicity in handling their matters especially on welfare but also determined to impeach him or get him resigned.

It is expected that the governor’s presence on the matter can help in settling the difference in the Assembly, but when both are no longer faring well as suspected, then there is cause to raise concern of a breakdown in harmonious relationship.

FEAR OF CORONAVIRUS FORCES REPAIR OF MICROPHONES ON LAWMAKERS’ DESK

It is a good news in the State House of Assembly, following the repairs and installation of damaged microphones on the lawmakers desks.

Recall that major part of the suspected means by which they contracted the deadly novel disease known as coronavirus was by sharing of only one microphone to speak during House plenary sessions.

Triggered by the criticisms it generated after majority of lawmakers were said to have tested positive to Covid 19, the state government in conjunction with the leadership of the House have restored the old microphones. The microphones are now functional from reports gathered.

As the members resume for plenary session, it is expected that the use of one microphone served by the sergeant at arm will be a thing of the past.

Apart from that, other preventive measures like wearing of face masks, gloves, and social distancing, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered will be strictly checkmated on resumption of activities.

The rush in providing microphones, no doubt was one of the points or reasons the members had a sour relationship with Chiji’s leadership.

IMO WOMEN SEEK RECALL OF AHIAZU MBAISE LAWMAKER

It is said that what affects the ear, also affects the eyes, the reason why group of Imo women are out to tackle the issue concerning the female lawmaker representing Njaba constituency, Hon. Uju Jovita Onwudiwe.

It was reported that Onwudiwe escaped mayhem last week Monday in the hands of member for Ahiazu Mbaise, Hon. Sam Otuibe for reportedly throwing bottle and glass cup on the fair complexiioned female representative.

The women, under the aegis of National Council of Women Society (NCWS), Imo State chapter have condemned the Otuibe’s act in its entirety.

They did not only demand for a public apology for the assault, but also calls for his recall.

In a press release obtained signed by the State President of NCWS, Mrs Ijeoma Udensi, it said,

“The Women of Imo State are indeed under siege. While we are still grappling with fear over the rising cases of attacks on women in the state symbolised by escalating cases of rape and violation of womenfolk we emphasize that women have become endangered species. Only recently we took to the streets to protest against all manner of violence against women. That underscores the raging attack on women in the state as it is today.

“We are once again shocked by the physical assault and molestation meted out with impunity on our two female members of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uju Onwudiwe and Hon Ngozi Obiefule of Njaba and Isu State Constituency respectively.

“This wicked attempt to silence the voice of women in the State was perpetrated by the member representing Ahiazu State Constituency, Mr Samuel Otuibe in the presence of the leadership of the State House of Assembly. We find this assault on the entire women of Imo State very barbaric and a cavemen tactics of intimidation and bullying totally unacceptable in civilised society and which we resist with all our might.

“That women are sacred and worthy of all respect, honour and dignity is not contestable therefore we condemn in very strong language this wanton rascality by the dishonorable member representing Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, Mr Samuel Otuibe. We dare him to confirm that the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise voted and sent him to the House for this show of irresponsibility and shame.

“We are sad that the respected Hon Speaker of the House, has up to this moment not condemned or dissociated himself from the unacceptable actions of this member.

The women of Imo State find this quietness suspicious and akin to male conspiracy.

“We therefore demand a public apology from Mr Samuel Otuibe within one week to restore the dignity of women and as a deterrent.

“We also demand that the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise proceed with moves to recall him for tarnishing their image and embarrassing the women of imo State.

“We request the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly to make a public statement condemning this violation of our rights and sanctity of womanhood and urge the Legislature to pass the VAPP bill into law as a way to assure women of our safety in the State.

“We hereby reiterate our call on the Governor of Imo State His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma to declare a state of emergency on violence against women in the State and appeal to him to save our souls as we have become an endangered species”.