Trumpeta Editorial Staff Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life

By Okey Alozie

The intimidation and harassment against journalists in Imo State by officials of the present administration has now come to an alarming rate.

This has continued with the threat to life and attack on Trumpeta Okey Alozie.

The reporter has alleged that he was attacked on his way home over the weekend by unidentified men, who warned him to steer clear from Ministry of Environment.

Okey Alozie also said that on his way to the palace of HRH Eze Leo Nwokocha, the chairman of Mbaise council of traditional rulers who happened to be his home traditional ruler on Sunday, two men that were inside a vehicle saw him, stopped and requested for his attention

He maintained that he came down from the motorcycle and met them. One of them started cross examining him on the write up involving the ministry of environment and the commissioner incharge.

Thereafter another group stopped him for another interrogation and the reporter managed to escape and went straight to his traditional ruler, Eze Leo Nwokocha to complain. All appropriate quarters have been informed of the development.