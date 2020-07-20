Re-Imolites Shocked As Probe Panel Visits Projects Executed By Rochas Okorocha



By Okey Alozie

In contrast to an earlier story by this newspaper concerning number of projects done by the Okorocha administration, the probe panel led by Justice Benjamin Iheka has given the number of projects it actually visited.

According to information available to our news desk, the panel only visited police headquarters said to have been constructed by zigreat/kingseul Ltd- N4.933,248,220.00 paid out.

Construction of structures at C.A.N headquarters Owerri by Enbbal Tech Service-N503 Million paid out to contraction.

Construction of Federal Secretariat road Owerri by Chris Innoha-N1,282 Billion out to contractor

Renovation work at Imo State University for 1st Accreditation preparation by Bez George Nig Ltd-N246million paid out of constructor

Renovation work in Imo State University for 2nd Accreditation preparation by Deo Resources Ltd-N327,222,222 paid out to contractor

Renovation work at Imo State University for 3rd Accreditation preparation by Hard Investment Ltd- N55,555,600 paid out to contractor

Construction of Okigwe Road Fly over by Gosh Project-N3,512,400,000 paid to contractor

Construction of MCC/Toronto junction road to Nkwo Orji junction by Togech Ltd-N769,992,939.00 paid to contractor.

The panel did not visit the following projects.

Construction of structures at prison headquarters by Innoma Int Ltd/Kingseoul- N3,490,000,000.00 paid to contractor

Construction of Owalla Emekuku Mission to Aba road (10.4km) by Intacco-N250,000,000 paid to contractor

Renovation work at Enyiogugu Secondary School by Deo Resources –N340,000,000 paid to contractor

Construction of Ahiara Polytechnic by Englobal Services –N300,000,000 paid by contractor

Twin one Storey building at Ahiara Primary School

Ahiazu Mbaise New General Hospital at Afor Oru

This supersede the earlier story published on Friday 17th of July 2020 edition. We regret the embarrassment this will course to our readers and the general public.

The mistake came from our computer room please bear with us.