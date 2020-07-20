Probe Panel: Okorocha’s Sister, Ogechi, Uche Nwosu, Ex AG, Udogwu Fails To Appear .As Matter Is Foreclosed . ICAPS DG, Ogechi Nwafor In Trouble



From what is going on in the Imo State panel of Inquiry on contracts awarded during Owelle Rochas Okorocha era, some key political actors of that administration risk have refused to honour invitations extended to then.

After several invitations by the probe panel to the former Chief of Staff to Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu, his sister Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) former Accountant General of the State, Mrs Stella Udogwu, which they failed to appear forcing the panel to forclose the matter.

Records showed that those witnesses mentioned above have constantly refused to honour the court invitation several times before even after the lockdown was relaxed nationwide. As a result, Justice Iheka, Chairman of the probe panel resolved to fore close their inquiry. In his words “these witnesses failed to appear before and after the relaxation of the lockdown order without any letter of explanation matter is hereby foreclose”. Justice Iheka pronounced. The sledge hammer of the Probe Panel may also fall on the acting Director General of ICAPS, Mrs Ogechi Nwafor who refused to appear after she was served on the 17th of July to appear on Monday 20th July.

The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Samuel E Ibechem applied for Ogechi Nwafor’s bench warrant for her inability to appear before the court. The Chairman Justice Iheaka did not waste any time in granting the application. He then ordered that Ogechi should be arrested and brought before the probe panel on the 24th of July.

Ogechi’s Lawyer Barr Mrs E.C Egonu appeared for her client and told the commission that the witness, Dr Mrs Ogechi Ololo is not yet back because there is no ticket for international flight.

Others who refused to honour the Probe Panel invitation include Form initiative, Bez George Nig Ltd. Phenrinc Alliance. Togech Int. Nig Ventures, Dyree Int. Nig. Ltd. ELU, Int Ventures Lead View Resources.