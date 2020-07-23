Kezie Ogaziechi Loses Mother At 93, Burial August 14

A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in Imo State, Chief Kezie Ogaziechi has lost his mother, Ezinne Victoria Chidinma Ogaziechi at the age of 93.

According to report available to Trumpeta, Ezinne Ogaziechi will be laid to rest on Friday August 14, 2020 at Umuduruaku Amulu Mbeiri, in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State.

Late Ezinne Victoria was a committed Christian and leader of women in the Catholic Church and at community levels. She is survived by seven children, 27 grand children and sixteen great grand children.

The burial mass will take place at St Benignus Catholic Church, Ihitte Mbeiri, Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State.

Kezie Ogaziechi, a Media guru, Journalist of note and politician uses this forum to invite friends, political and business associates to the burial of his late mother.

The Trumpeta family sympathizes with the Ogaziechi family.