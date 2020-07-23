Uzodinma’s Commissioners, Aides At War Over Clash of Duties

The Government of Imo State, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma is being faced with internal war between the Commissioners and other major appointees, as a result of clash of duties in their day to day assignments.

Trumpeta newspaper has it on good authority that the Uzodinma Aides are having it tough with the Commissioners who have arrogated all the jobs in their Ministries to themselves, allowing other Appointees like Special Advisers SAs and Senior Special Assistants SSAs grope in the dark in terms of job schedules.

Trumpeta learnt that the Commissioners are also at logger heads with Head of some Parastatals under their Ministries.

There are reported cases, also of where some Commissioners invade the beats of their colleagues thereby causing clashes between such Senior Government officials.

Our investigations unveiled that in the Ministry of Commerce, the Commissioner, Bar Kingsley Ononuju has been having a running battle with the SA on Markets and Allied matters, Chief Blyden Amajirionwu

Trumpeta learnt that Ononuju is not allowing Amajirionwu to take charge of the Markets in Imo, saying that it falls into his own Ministry and therefore not letting go.

Chief Amajirionwu on his own Part is said to have made it clear to Ononuju that the Markets are under his purview as stipulated in his appointment letter.

In the Ministry of Land and Urban Planning headed by Bar Enyinna Onuegbu, Trumpeta learnt that the General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA Chief Innocent Ikpamezie has been invading the responsibilities of the Lands Ministry, which sources said did not go down well with Onuegbu who has made his observations known to the OCDA Chief, whom it was said has been cautioned before he incurs the wrath of the Commissioner for Lands.

Recently, it was in the open, the clash between the Imo State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Bar Rex “Sokom” Anunobi with the ENTRACO Authorities over the issue of Traffic Control in the State.

The Ministry of Transport had introduced a mechanism to decongest road blocks in the State by floating a Traffic volunteer Group.

However, as the Commissioner was nursing the idea, the ENTRACO headed by Chief Macdonald Ebere had also floated another Traffic Control Unit, which clashed with the one formed by the Commissioner.

But, the heat raised by that incident has since cooled down, as our investigations said that both parties have sheath their swords after finding a common ground for settlement.

However, the issue of motor parks in Imo State and its management has remained an unsolved riddle in the Ministry following misunderstandings.

Another contention, Trumpeta learnt, is the frequent clash between the Information Commissioner, Hon Declan Emelumba and the Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Dr Fabian Ihekweme.

It was and still remained in public domain, how Ihekwem literally assumed the duties of the States Spokesman and Commissioner for Information, as (he) Ihekwem many times made official pronouncements on behalf of the State Government, which ought to have come from the Commissioner for Information, who is the official Spokesman of Imo State.

Till date, some people still find it difficult to differentiate between Ihekwem and Emelumba who is the Commissioner for Information, as Ihekwem usually usurps Emelumba’s duties.

It was also said that Special Adviser on New Media, Imo State has been clashing with Ihekwem over assignments, as she complained of Ihekwem invading her duties, by carrying out most of the assignments that ought to be her responsibility.

Trumpeta also learnt that a clash between the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Iyke Njoku and the Special Adviser SA to the Governor on Mining, Chief Kingsley Ufere was abated following Ufere’s visit to the Commissioner where they streamed lined things out.” That matter has been settled amicably between both officers” Trumpeta was told.

However, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered that all dredging activities around the State Capital Owerri be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that the Governor has asked his Aides to work in harmony with their Commissioners to deliver Prosperity to Imo State and its citizens.