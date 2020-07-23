IMO GOVT SUCCUMBS TO PRESSURE, PAYS LAWMAKERS TWO MONTHS ARREARS

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have finally smiled after staying for 2 months without receiving salaries and allowances.

The lawmakers heaved a great sigh of relief last week, when their phones beeped with bank alerts.

Contained in the alerts, Trumpeta gathered was their May and June arrears.

Other statutory persons on payroll of the State government, including the pensioners and civil servants also got alerts in similar manners.

It would be recalled that for the past months, it had been series of theatrical displays, ranging from one protest to another, all targeted at registering displeasure on non payment of salaries and pensions.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that after an indoor meeting with the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma at the early hours of last week, part of their demands was met.

This has also doused all frayed nerves, especially among the legislators who once raised the alarm that if nothing was done promptly, they might turn to street beggars.

Some of the members who spoke to this Newspaper under strict anonymity said, “Finally, our May and June arrears have been paid. At least, let us offset the debts we incured individually within these period”.

Another representative who doesn’t want his name in print hilariously enthused, “Within the past two months coupled with the isolation, I have tried my best in hiding from my aides. To an extent, it became embarrassing when you can’t even afford an ordinary two thousand naira for yourself, talk more of dashing out. I can now feel comfortable interacting with them once again”.

HAVE LAWMAKERS ABANDONED OVERSIGHT FUNCTIONS?

One striking question seeking answers is about the duties of elected legislators.

since it is basically separated into three, viz; lawmaking which is done inside the chambers, oversight functions targeted at being a watchdog to government ministries and agencies, and the, constituency representation, it is believed that lawmakers have a great role to play in the day-to-day activities of governance.

Suffice it to say that among the three, members of the Imo State House of Assembly may be obviously lagging behind on the second one, which is ‘oversight duties’.

The present House was inaugurated in June, 2019 with Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji as the helmsman.

After the election of principal officers, another vital positions fixed were the Chairmen of the Standing Committees, respectively.

Each of them were allotted one or more positions and membership of other committees.

The reason was to ensure that the legislative arm of government in the State oversees or checkmates the activities of government ministries, agencies, parastatals, and MDAs.

A pertinent question therefore now, is how well they have fared with their oversight functions?

Recently, there has been an outcry on epileptic power supply, zero provision of social amenities by government agencies and alleged harassment by ENTRACO, OCDA and ministry officials visit of the masses.

Also, the decay in the sports sector with structures at the Dan Anyiam Stadium as a case study, infrastructure neglect and poor road networks are areas the lawmakers were expected to have delved into. But, from observations, the reverse is the case.

Other vital sectors, the Imo State House of Assembly were expected to have monitored their operations under oversight functions, include the Board of Imo Internally Revenue Service, IIRS, education, health, sanitation, to mention but a few. After one year of legislative activity, nothing has been heard about their activity in this area considering the existence of Standing Committees meant to cover this areas.

The last oversight recorded in the State was done by House committee on Standard of construction being done in the state.

It was disheartening to uncover many abnormalities when the lawmakers during oversight visited the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Lo and behold, the news that emanated from it wasn’t funny, as the contractor awarded the project for handling the reconstruction project there didn’t not only desert the job, but only left without allegedly accounting for the funds already mapped out for it.

Another Committee that once gave boost to sanity was the IGR. In order to further act strictly on the tenets at which they were established, a motion, calling for the State government to officially integrate all IGR taskforces in the State into a one identifiable entity was moved in the House.

On education, health, and sanitation, nothing much is being heard from the respective Committees of their operations.

SUSPENSION LOOMS IN IMO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

If what filtered into the newsroom of Trumpeta Newspapers concerning the continued stay of some lawmakers is anything to go by, then there is fire on the mountain in the Imo State House of Assembly.

This time, what happened in the 8th House may repeat, with some members risking suspension.

During the Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim’s led House, six of the members were suspended for over four months for what they termed ‘unpaliamentary’ conduct.

If not for the High Court that gave judgement sometime in September 2018 in favor of the 6 embattled lawmakers, they would have ended their political journey before their colleagues did.

Another reason fingered was a suspected attempt to impeach Acho Ihim, which failed due to the backup of the then governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Against this backdrop, same scenario is likely to resurface, as Speaker Chiji may not pipe low after receiving threats from his colleagues to either resign as speaker or get impeached.

Since none of the threats so far has become a reality, it may be the speaker’s time to wedge war against his perceived enemies and persecutors in the rumoured removal plot.

It is suspected that Chiji will rely on the support of his supporters among the lawmakers to move against those strongly opposed his leadership of the House.

A scoop this newspaper gathered from the members has it that there is proven disquiet among the members, who are worried over the tactics the Speaker will adopt to retaliate against those opposed to him.

It was also gathered on good authority that few of the lawmakers who spoke to the media about the uneventful developments in the House may be forced to face induced sanctions like suspension.

“NO AUTOMATED DISINFECTANT MACHINE, NO RESUMPTION”, SAYS IMHA MEMBERS

The earlier scheduled resumption of plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly may have to suffer fresh setback, no thanks to the absence of disinfectant machine at the entrance of the chambers which the members are saying will stop them from entering the chambers.

It was reported that legislative activities would commence on Tuesday, after the microphones were successfully restored.

But the automated disinfectant machine is yet to arrive the Assembly complex, from what Trumpeta learnt and issues related to its installation have not commenced.

The fear of fresh coronavirus transmission in the House have forced the lawmakers to be conscious of provisions put in place to check the pandemic in the House.

Recall that members had a distasteful ordeal when majority of them tested positive to the disease.

It was reliably gathered that lawmakers in the State have sworn never to report back to their offices until there is provision for automated dispensers, sanitizer, and other health checks.