Salary Palaver: Unpaid Civil Servants In Imo Remain Ghost Workers, Says Uzodinma



By Okey Alozie

Against the backdrop of several complaints by Imo civil servants and pensioners over their unpaid salaries and pension allowances, the governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, has declared that qualified civil servants and pensioners have been paid stating that those not paid are ghost workers. He said that those with little problems have been asked to go for fresh verification adding that Imo government cannot pay ghost workers again.

In his words, “Every qualified civil servant and retired workers have been fully paid, my intention is to stop fraud and not to victimize anybody at all”

He disclosed that since audit and verification of workers and pensioners started, a lot of money has been saved as all the financial loopholes were blocked.

The Governor also said that there is enough money to pay workers and pensioners now because of the system the new administration adopted.

Governor Uzodinma who said he meant well for Imo civil servants including pensioners insisted that due process must be followed in the State. He maintained that it is not going to be business as usual”. We warned against truancy and laissefare attitude to work and absentism. He said that the promised good packages will be unfolded soon for Imo civil servants.