Rep Ozuruigbo Distributes 108 Vehicles to Constituents

Tunji Adedeji

The lawmaker, representing Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba federal constituency, in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ozurigbo Ugonna, has donated 108 motorcycles, minibuses and other empowerment items to his constituents.

The items distributed to the constituents across the 4 local government areas of the district include 95 motorcycles, 11Tricycles and 2 minibuses which are expected to cushion the negative effect of covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the disbursement of the items to the beneficiaries at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church field Umuozu, Nwangele LGA, Hon. Ugonna said the gesture being the second phase of his empowerment package for his people was aimed at making the beneficiaries self-reliant and productive.

While praying for the sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of the state, the vibrant lawmaker said the distribution of empowerment items was also to reciprocate the mandate given to him by the constituents and in fulfillment of his electioneering promises.

He admonished the beneficiaries to utilise the items judiciously, promising to bring more democratic dividends to their door steps.

He further commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma, Sen Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu and Sen Ifeanyi Ararume for according top priority to the welfare of Imo people, urging Nde-imo to believe in APC.

He also reserved special praise for President Muhammadu Buhari for putting in place machinery and the necessary structure to make Nigeria thrive again.

On her part, Lolo Ijeoma Ozurigbo, wife of the lawmaker said, “The essence of this gesture is to say thank you. This is our little way of showing appreciation from the depth of our heart. You all should continue to support your son”

She expressed gratitude to the people of Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba federal constituency, enjoining them to continue to pray fervently for the lawmaker.

In their respective remarks at the ceremony, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nwangele Local Government Area, Barr Jude Uzoukwu and former Transition Committee Chairman of Nkwerre, Barr Pascal Onwukaike described the donor as Mr Project while cautioning the beneficiaries against selling the materials.

Other speakers at the event urged other lawmakers, political office holders and government officials to emulate OZB, adding that the gesture is a tip of the iceberg. “This is how all of us as elected and appointed leaders are supposed to be relentlessly working to further uplift the living standard of Nigerians” they averred.