CHARLVON DONATES NEW HUMMER BUS TO ARC WOMEN MOBILIZERS, IKEDURU … Calls for Unity, Support To Uzodinma



The leader of ARC in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) has donated and handed over a brand new hummer bus to the ARC Women Mobilizers, Ikeduru L.G.A., as well as sponsored uniform wrapper to over 120 women in the area.

Addressing the government appointees, stakeholders, women leaders and councilors representing different wards during a dinner party he organized for them at his Owerri residence, in preparation for the political meeting ahead, Prince Amadi noted that he has been doing this for over 20 years now and thanked God for giving him the enablement to actualize the projects.

He noted that politics is for long distance runners and he moves gently while those noise makers are easily tired adding God to has been very nice to him and he is so close to the governor that there is no week that he does not talk with the governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, so those who are running away from him should come closer in order to benefit from him.

The ARC leader expressed his determination to play any part and also showed his interest in how the party can win election in 2023 and 2024, appreciating the Special Adviser to the governor on Women Mobilization, Hon. Mrs. Josephine Nnoham who decided to create mobilization Team in each local government and also thanked the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Tony Jude Iwuamadi for using his office for the first phase of the distribution of the wrapper for women mobilization.

He called on the people of Ikeduru to come together and support Governor Uzodinma because he is doing well, which is seen in the quality of roads he is doing in the state,

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on Women Mobilization, Mr. Nnoham disclosed that Prince Amadi suffered with the governor and followed him in all court cases, noting that apart from the deputy governor, Sen. Uzodinma knows Charlvon as the leader in Ikeduru and advised the people of the area to support him,

The Special Adviser to the governor on Religious Matters, Very Rev. CNN Nwanebu maintained that Prince Amadi has the capacity in everything, is very magnanimous, a progressive who has done well, while the SA to the governor on Labour Matters, Hon. Ifeanyi Opara charge the people of the area not to make the previous mistakes they made in 2023.

The Interim Management Committee Chairman, Ikeduru L.G.A., Hon Iwuamadi assured the people of the area that with the support of Charlvon, Ikeduru is intact while a former Commissioner for Information, Hon. Engr. Obinna Nshirim noted that Charlvon is very accessible, humble and listens to people stressing that Ikeduru people should remain steadfast.

In her vote of thanks, the Women Mobiliser, Ikeduru L.G.A., Mrs. Iheoma Okereke thanked Prince Amadi for his magnanimity and prayed God to continue to provide for him.

The highlight of the occasion was the official handover of the bus donated by Prince Amadi to the women.

Other dignitaries who were present on the occasion were a former Local Government chairman, Hon. Anyaehie Okameme, the Special Adviser to the governor on Voter Education, Hon. Stanley Nwaloka and former chairman of the Local Government, Ezinwa Chuks Metu.