Months After Appointment: Hunger Bites Imo Governor’s Appointees .SA, SSA Lament Non Payment of Allowance



Majority of those appointed by the Imo State Governor can be said to be having different view about their present position following the non-payment of allowances to them.

Trumpeta can recall that Governor Hope Uzodinma had late in March this year named several appointees including Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants but without issuing them portfolios.

Two months after, the new appointees were handed offices and government agencies to take charge.

This newspaper learnt that five months after they were appointed, no payment has touched their accounts.

Aside from those in charge of Lucrative outfits, others are lacking money since no alert from government angle has touched their accounts.

It was further gathered that those who are yet to receive allowances are hunger stricken as they have resorted to complains and lamentations.

One of the appointees who didn’t want to be mentioned disclosed that it has become a tough time for them adding that the miserable situation needs redemption.