Double Tragedy! Gas Explosion kills 5 Family Members In Nekede After Losing Son Weeks Ago

It was a shocking incident over the weekend, in Umuoma, Nekede Owerri West LGA, of Imo state when greater part of the Onyekpandu Ekeada family, was wiped out by gas explosion causing serious inferno around the area.

The incident which it was gathered happened in the night, claimed the lives of four children and their mother who never lived to tell the story.

More pathetic is the fact that, the same family had recorded death of one of the sons two months ago when he was hit to death by a fence while trying to retrieve his football.

According to what Trumpeta obtained, the unfortunate incident happened when the fence landed on the boy, killing him instantly.

Eye witness report revealed that, the possible cause of the explosion was the wave when a gas tanker was discharging its contents at a near by station, Tiengo Gas station.

It is suspected that, the waves may have taken the flames to the direction of a nearby building of Mr Onyekpandu Ekeada, snuffing life out his four children and wife who were seated in front of their building, while some farm lands and vegetations were destroyed.

It was further disclosed that, there was a suspected gas leakage from the gas pipe that fumed for hours but was ignored by the managers of the station.

The family of Ekeada comprising 11 people are remaining five only with the man and four other children.

This development has thrown the family in great mourning.

Meanwhile the state government, has condemned the indiscriminate citng of Patrol and Gas stations in residential areas of the state.

This was made known by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku when he visited the bereaved family and the site of Tiengo Gas station in Umuoma Nekede where the gas explosion occurred.

Five Armed Gang Arrested For Suspected Robbery

A group of boys, suspected to be armed robbers believed to be terrorizing residents of Awomamma in Oru East LGA of Imo state, have been apprehended by operatives of the Search and Flush, a security outfit of the Imo State Government.

Parading them in a viral video, the suspects Onyekachi Oguoma from Awommamma, Chinaza Emmanuel from Akata, Henry Akubuike and Ebuka Okolie from Oru East, were accused to be specialists in robbing residents of the area before they met their waterloo.

One of the suspect now at large, Chikeke and also brother to Chinaza abandoned his pump action rifle at the scene and fled, but luck ran out on Chinaza who claimed not to be among the group and was arrested when pointers maintained he was part of them.

Henry Akubuike who ran to Orlu for cover was equally apprehended by security operatives.

He was indicted when investigation revealed, he was the informant of the gang.

Efforts to get to the PPRO, SP Orlando Ikeokwu proved abortive as at press time.

Imo Police Track Down Dreaded Kidnappers

It was the final end of criminal activities for Onyekachi and Stanley, suspects who were arrested recently by men of the police command. They were suspected to have been terrorizing the state since 2018.

The two suspects, Ozoemena Onyekachi Goodluck AKA “4040” and Agbakwuruchi Stanley Uchenwa popularly called “Stan” both from Umulolo Amato Amuzu in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State have since 2018 been on the watchlist of the command.

The duo it was learnt, was part of a dreaded gang group that terrorized Abia state, way back in 2018, but has continued operation since their escape.

They were also said to been linked to countless kidnap cases recorded in the state.

Luck ran out of them when their hideout was tracked by men of the Anti-kidnap Squad of the command led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, Commander Anti-kidnap, Owerri Police during an exchange of gun battle at Otulu Amumara Ezinihite Mbaise LGA.

Crime in Focus gathered that, one of the kidnappers who was part of the group, popularly called “Ojo” and a native of Otulu Amumara Ezinihite Mbaise LGA is still at large.

The suspects our sources revealed sustained various degrees of bullet wounds. The police also recovered two automatic pump action rifles loaded with 16-rounds of live cartridges.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede in his maiden briefing has said, under his watch the command will not tolerate any form of crime and criminality.

The Police spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu has confirmed the incident as investigation is still ongoing.