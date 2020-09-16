Senate: Araraume May Head To Court Over Outcome of Primaries



There are strong indications that if finally left out as the pendulum of victory is not tilting to his side, Chief Ifeanyi Araraume may go to court to seek redress if finally dropped from emerging the candidate of APC in the forthcoming Okigwe zone Senate contest.

Confusion has been trailing who emerged candidate of the APC after the September 3rd, 2020 controversial primaries.

Despite claims by a section of the party that Araraume won the contest by showing original result sheets, reports have it that it was Hon Emeka Ibezim one of the aspirants enjoying support from the other rival camp who emerged victories.

Recall that more than four aspirants have been claiming victory after the primaries until information emerged that Ibezim’s name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for consideration as candidate.

Trumpeta gathered from the Destiny Organization Campaign outfit of Araraume that the last chance left for the two-time Senator of Okigwe zone in the past is the law court where he had regained lost opportunities in previous contests.

A source close to the camp of Araraume disclosed that arrangements are on to institute legal action against attempts to deny the Isiebu Isiala Mbano born politician the chance to be the APC flagbearer after the conduct of the primaries.

It was learnt that based on certain technicalities that may hinder the emergence of Ibezim who was said to disqualified to run the primaries by the screening committee and Appeal Committee, Araraume may head to court.

Another angle that may lead Araraume to court is the claims that he was declared winner with the original results sheet. A notable politician in the State, Araraume regained PDP ticket in 2007 when he was denied the victory to be the flagbearer for the governorship position.