Imo Graduates, Undergraduates Forum (IMGUF), Holds Maiden Meeting Sept. 20



By Orji Sampson

The Imo Graduates and Undergraduates Forum (IMGUF), will on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Bongo Square, behind International Conference Centre ICC, Owerri hold its maiden physical & familiarization meeting with the view of brainstorming on the way forward especially for the helpless graduate professionals and Undergraduates in the state.

In a release made available to Trumpeta which is signed by the Convener, Moderator and Publicity Secretary, Engr Solution Uche Nwosu, Mrs Jaachinma BOC Chukwueke and Dike Samuel respectively, the group which is equally celebrating their Seven (7) months existence especially online & other social media platforms since February 11, 2020 is set for its maiden physical meeting maintaining that, “Together, our voice will be heard”.

Throwing more light on the forum, Solution Nwosu said,

“It has been a journey of Persistence, Perseverance and Progress.

“In the beginning, we were few, many were reluctant in joining but now the days of skepticism are over as our members can testify of the quality of our programmes and achievements so far” the Convener stated.

He further disclosed that (IMGUF) is celebrating their collective effort which began 7 months ago and referring to the Biblical verse, ” Write the vision, make it plain on tablets, so that a herald may run with it..(Habakkuk 2v2), as their source of inspiration. He pointed out that the group is made up of several young

Imolites propelled by their vision which he said is to have an umbrella body unifying the young elites in Imo state with a view to influencing better leadership and reaching out to one another more especially graduates/undergraduates.

Continuing, Solution Nwosu further stated;

“OUR MISSION is to have a common front, to pursue and posses what rightfully belongs to us which is good leadership at all levels and its dividends.

“In order to find solutions to the many challenges Graduate professionals are facing, we have resolved to consult, consolidate and engage in debates. “We do not need to agree as we are open to different perspectives all of us bring to the table to find solutions. But with God and our determination/commitment, we shall get there”

“This is the reason, we are bringing together elites, Leaders of Thought and Grassroot Comrades to forge a new cause!

“Just in Seven months and we are over Fifteen thousand members in number. We are growing in strength and splendor. Thanks to all who conceived this brilliant idea because today we have a window (IMGUF) through which we can see ourselves.

The Forum has given us the opportunity to learn, to share, to give and to take. *We at IMGUF are of one voice and we must be heard.*

“There are no doubts again as to the purpose of IMGUF so we call on graduate professionals, and Elites in the State to join this reality Movement for the sake of the future of our youths and IMO State at large.”

We are all welcomed here once more, great minds. We are open to good ideas, we are poised to contribute our quota to the development of our great Imo State, posterity will never forget us!