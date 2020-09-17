Okigwe Senate Ticket: Substitution Scare Hits Imo APC



Even as the name of the candidate who finally won the APC Okigwe zone primaries that took place three weeks has not been made public, suspense has enveloped the entire zone over suspicion related to substitution of candidate’s name.

Trumpeta reliably learnt that after the controversy that characterized the conduct of the primaries, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has only received a name of a candidate to beat the deadline created for submission of name.

Available information at the disposal of this newspaper has it that it was the name of Frank Ibezim that was submitted to INEC following an acknowledgment letter of the electoral body made public in the social media.

However, while it is believed that the name of Ibezim is in INEC records,

Trumpeta was told that reports of change of name of candidate may secretly be undertaken.

Feelers have it that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume who also emerged victorious through the result released by a faction of the committee raised to conduct the primaries, may have his name used to substitute that of Ibezim.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that underground moves are on to have Ibezim’s name removed for Araraume. High powered political scheming in Abuja and the national party office are said be on to ensure that the name of Ibezim does not see the light of the day as the party’s candidate for the Okigwe zone election.

This newspaper is also in the know of another reported plot to have Ibezim’s name substituted with that of the Education Minister, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba.

It was learnt that Nwajiuba was alleged to be behind the ambition of Ibezim leading to his emergence through several powerful backups at high level.

Though, it’s yet to be confirmed if Nwajiuba has ambition to run for the senate position, but Trumpeta can reveal that the affinity between the two Ehime Mbano politicians arouses the suspicion that substitution of names may occur.