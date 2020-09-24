Minor Cabinet Reshuffle: More Uzodinma’s Appointees To Swap Positions, Offices .OCDA, ENTRACO, Transport, Environment Ministries To Be Affected



Following the change of guard of offices occupied by some appointees of the Imo State Government this week, indications that more aides of Governor Hope Uzodinma will either be dropped or swap positions in the anticipated minor cabinet reshuffle have emerged.

Recall that early this week, Uzodinma directed two Commissioners and Special Advisers to swap positions in what was referred as minor cabinet shake up.

Trumpeta was privileged to be informed that as part of measures geared towards changing the narratives in the Uzodinma administration, some of the appointees will have to swap positions and offices.

It was learnt that while selecting and allocating portfolios to appointees, Uzodinma merely engaged in what has appeared as a gamble by assigning offices to them.

But seven months after, Uzodinma was said to have noticed that while some are incompetent and do not have the capacity to handle the portfolios given to them, others are applying uncanny attitude suggesting that they are misfits in office.

A remarkable factor that was said to have influenced Uzodinma into thinkering of the swap is the clash of interest appointees exhibit for juicy government agencies as well as over bearing influence showcased against other aides of the governor.

After settling the issue concerning control of the markets and allied matters between the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and the special adviser on market and allied matters by swapping their positions with other appointees, the governor is reported to be targeting other arears of interest where the appointees incharge are at daggers drawn with each other. While Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Barr Ononuju swapped with his Special Duties counterpart, Simeon Ibegbulem, Special Adviser to the Governor on Market and Allied Matter, Blyden Amajirionwu was swapped with his Special Duties counterpart.

It was learnt that officials taking charge of ENTRACO, Ministry of Environment, Imo Waste Management Authority and OCDA will be the next destination of the governor where changes are expected to take place. Findings by the newspaper have it that operatives of ENTRACO, OCDA, Ministry of Environment and Imo Waste Management Authority had on several occasions clashed on the field while discharging their duties.

Another office that will not escape a change is the transport ministry and that of the office of the governor incharge of Traffic management. From what was observed, the officers incharge may witness same fate that befell those of Commerce and Industry Ministry and Market Bureau to avoid further clash of interests.