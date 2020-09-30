SA Print Media To Imo Governor, Modestus Nwankpa Becomes Knight of St Mulumba



The former Publisher of the Big Truth Newspaper and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo state on Print Media Nwamkpa Modestus was yesterday investitured as a Knight of St Mulumba of the Catholic Church

The event which took place at St Mulumba Catholic Church was colorful and had fifty five other Brothers and Sisters admitted by the Order of the Church.

Sir Nwamkpa while having a chat with press men after the occasion expressed joy that he was found worthy to be admitted by the Order promising to live up to the expectations of the calling noting that the investiture was a call for a higher challenge in his life of Christianity.

He was investitured together with his wife Lady Amarachi Nwamkpa. Among those also investitured was Sir Blydyn Amajirionwu, SA Special Duties to Governor Hope Uzodinma.