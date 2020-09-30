Imo Guber Battle: Fresh Trouble For Uzodinma As Umueadi’s Supreme Court Case Holds



Nearly a year after the Imo State Governorship election was held, there are still issues concerning the exercise, as the incumbent Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma faces yet another litigation at the Supreme Court.

According to information available to Trumpeta, as an Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday dismissed a case questioning the Governor’s candidature and political platform in the contentious 2019 election, another is said to be pending at the Supreme Court which comes up next week.

However, a suit filed at a Federal High Court, Abuja regarding the authenticity of Uzodinma as the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC was said to be in the process of withdrawal when Justice Okon Abang struck out the case.

The said case was instituted by the Governorship candidate of Reformed And Advancement Party, RAP in the Imo Governorship election, Bar Kingdom Okere.

Okere had said that he withdrew his case because another matter “Seeking similar Relief was before the Supreme Court”.

However, in the coming week, Gov Uzodinma will face another matter sued at the Supreme Court, by a former INEC official, Bar Phillip Umueadi seeking an Interpretation from the Supreme Court over a case already decided by the same Court regarding the Imo State Governorship.

Umueadi is asking the Supreme Court to explain between Chief Uche Nwosu and Gov Hope Uzodinma who was the rightful candidate of APC in the Imo 2019 Governorship election.

The former INEC official is demanding to be cleared on the reason why Gov Hope Uzodinma’s name appeared on APC platform, after the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that Chief Uche Nwosu was APC’s candidate in the election.

According to information from Abuja, the matter which ought to have come last Tuesday was shifted for next week Tuesday.