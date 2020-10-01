TENSION IN IMO ASSEMBLY, AS PDP LAWMAKERS SHUN PLENARY SESSION

Six Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP have shunned plenary session of Tuesday, over reasons best known to them.

Imo Assembly had resumed sitting after two months of annual leave.

Resuming their Legislative activities two days ago, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes keenly noticed the conspicous absence of the Minority Caucus of the House.

Neither any of the following Members; Anyadike Nwosu, Frank Ugboma, Okey Onyekanma, Philip Ejiogu, Tochi Okereke, and Solomon Anukam were seen inside the Chambers at St the time the House sat for Law making.

However, Nwosu and Onyekanma later came an hour after an adjournment and drove out immediately.

Against the usual practice, due to the absence of the Minority Leader, the Chief Whip, Hon. Arthur Egwim had to serve as the Minority Leader by Seconding where necessary.

Meanwhile, reasons for their absence are yet unascertained ,even as feelers have it that it may not be unconnected with either the controversies surrounding the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL, or the ongoing case of Chief Emeka Ihedioha and Hope Uzodinma’s emergence as the Governor.

While their decision to boycott sitting at the resumption date left many wondering, all efforts to speak with Hon. Okey Onyekanma and Hon. Anyadike Nwosu or any other Member in the Minority proved abortive as they brazenly declined talking to Assembly Vibes.

IMHA DISAPPOINT MASSES, ADJOURNS TILL OCT. 6TH AFTER 2 MONTHS RECESS

It was a surprise package from the Imo State Legislature to Imo People on Tuesday, following a Sitting adjournment till October 6, 2020.

This was after enjoying a whole two months holiday/recess.

As the Assembly temporary Complex along the Heroes Square boulevard, Owerri, bubbled with the presence of people who came to know what the Lawmakers had in stock for the State, they recieved disappointment with the news of adjournment without any item on the ‘Order Paper’ discussed or deliberated on.

On entering the Chambers, the Speaker, Chiji Collins called for an adjournment as moved and Seconded by Hon. Uche Ogbuagu and Arthur Egwim, respectively.

Apart from the absence of the Minority Members that gave those in the Gallery concern, the manner the House ended was more like a drama.

According to the Speaker, the essence of the adjournment was in order, to enable the Lawmakers join in a State and Federal function that Tuesday.

Another question begging for an answer is whether or not they will have the time to sit on the adjourned date or would there be another State/Federal Function?

IS IMHA MINORITY LEADER AFRAID OF SPEAKER?

One question begging for answers is whether the Minority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Anyadike Nwosu, representing Ezinihitte Mbaise, is actually afraid of the Leadership of the House?

The question has become necessary in view of the widely held belief that he has been keeping suspicious silence in defending matters concerning the Minority Caucus.

While Hon. Uche Ogbuagu is the Majority Leader, for the All Progressive Congress, APC, Hon. Anyadike Nwosu occupies that of the Minority Leader in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Between the two lawmakers, Ogbuagu has remained more vocal in the affairs of the House, especially as it concerns the Majority.

On the contrary, the Minority Leader based on assessment of contributions has not been forthcoming, suggesting that something is amiss.

It is further suspected that the Minority Leader may be suffering from some kind of complex problems related to fear of the unknown.

Expectations were high that the Minority Leader would have taken the gauntlet to give it back to the Speaker, Chiji Collins when he spoke about the refurbished cars allegedly handed to the lawmakers by the ousted Ihedioha administration, but he could not.

It would be recalled that at a public function Governor Hope Uzodinma donated vehicles to his appointees and Ministries in the State, the Speaker reportedly said what they got was refurbished vehicles as official cars.

Among six members of the Minority caucus, only the member representing Oguta LGA, Hon. Frank Ugboma was able to react on the matter by voluntarily agreeing to present his own car for assessment as a means of faulting Speaker’s assertion.

All efforts to get across to the Minority Leader, Anyadike Nwosu, to further obtain the true position of things proved abortive as he neither replied his calls nor text messages stating reasons for the calls and texts.

The recent outburst concerning the controversial Administration of Criminal Justice Law demands a thorough response from all, especially the Members.

However, it was observed that the Lawmaker from Ezinihitte maintained disturbing silence indicating he may not be in tune with expectations from his office.

Since some section of persons in the State thought the bill was presented during the PDP regime of Emeka Ihedioha, but signed by Hope Uzodinma, attention of the PDP Members could have been expedient in setting the records.

ASSEMBLY TEMPORARY SITE BEGS FOR RENOVATION

The complex considered to be a refuge for the Imo State House of Assembly seem to be turning out a disappointment for both the Lawmakers, Staff and Visitors, over uncontrollable leaking of the roof and walls.

Members of the 9th House had relocated from the Permanent site along the State Secretariat Road, to where they are now, along the Heroes Square axis, Owerri, until the main building is completely rebuilt.

But, recent observation shows that if nothing is done fast, the Lawmakers may have to be drying themselves with heater as a result of leaking roof and walls.

While it was believed they may have deserted their former abode due to bad infrastructure, the later is not any better.

It was an eyesore as rain drops every where, including the corridor leading to the Speaker’s office.

Some of the Staffers who commented on the ugly incident however attributed it as poor Management, hence the need for the Leadership of the House to maintain the place until there is an alternative.

ORU EAST LAWMAKER CALLS FOR GENDER EQUALITY

Member representing Oru East State Constituency in IMHA, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri has called for gender equality among the people.

The call was necessitated as a result of perceived gender inequality, and infringement on the Girl-Child.

Speaking recently in Oru East, in a Book Reading entitled ‘The Amazon Of Amairi’, a literary work on the life and times of one woman called Obiajuru, Hon. Nwaneri charged all and sundry to see the Girl-Child as a course to defend.

He opined that for every family or society, women have proven to be integral part of the Society, contributing immensely for growth and development.

Nwaneri noted that as home builders, there is need to further give the female folks the desired support needed.

In further reference, he said, “In Amiri, we don’t discriminate. We give our women equal rights, that was why in the 6th House of Assembly, a woman was supported to represent Oru East in the IMHA. We encourage gender equality, and never hoodwink them both on issues of family inheritance”.