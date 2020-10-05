Fresh Alarm Over Return of “Familiocracy” In Imo .Uzodinma’s Siblings Accused of Hijacking Government Agencies .Appointees Removed In Juicy Positions For Them .No True, Name-Dropping Techniques Says Gov’s Aide



The People of Imo State have raised alarm over alleged return of the dreaded “Familiocracy” made popular in the State during the regime of Governor Rochas Okorocha, which eventually uprooted Okorocha’s legacy in the State following resistance from the masses that stopped Okorocha from planting a successor in the person of his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Trumpeta learnt that the situation is becoming the same in the present administration in Imo headed by Senator Hope Uzodinma, as some of his relations are accused of hijacking some plum Government Agencies in the State.

According to the report, it was alleged that these Governor’s relations are of the habit of storming any Ministry or Agency that catches their fancy, and intimidate whoever is the Commissioner or Head, asking to be involved in the running of the Agency through acting as Consultants or introduce companies. This was exactly, it was learnt, the method Okorocha’s Relatives adopted to cart away Imo State patrimony in the Eight years their brother governed the State.

At that time, an obnoxious and frivolous Ministry of Enjoyment and Couples Fulfillment was carved out for Okorocha’s younger sister.

It was alleged that Governor Uzodinma’s Relatives use the name of their brother to scare the Commissioners or the Appointees into doing their bidings.

Sources said that one of them (names withheld) who has no appointment, but wields enormous power occupies a big office at Imo Youth Centre opposite Concorde Hotel Owerri, and has a long convoy of about four Hilux Jeeps, with a retinue of Security Personnel.

However, an Imo Government Appointee who spoke to Trumpeta under anonymity on the matter said that why he was not denying or confirming the action said that Governor Hope Uzodinma abhors any person, be it his relation, friend or impersonators, using his name to intimidate any Government official or Imo citizens, adding that if the Governor was aware of such action from any of his siblings, he would not waste time to rein in such a person , and therefore washes the Governor’s hand off such characters and allegation.

As regards if any of the Governor’s Relations occupies office space at Imo Youth Center, the source replied “My brother, I am not aware. That is not where my own office is located so I can’t say what I don’t know”.

A tipper Driver who spoke to Trumpeta said that a man who claims to be the Governor’s younger brother usually storms where they dredge sand to demand for payment.

“The man claims to be a relation of the Governor. He does not come in hiding. He comes with a long convoy, with different security personnel. His Convoy is as long as that of a Deputy Governor” Tipper Driver said.

Trumpeta was told that at a point ENTRACO was on fire because of the meddlesomeness of these Governor’s relations, which many said nearly tore ENTRACO apart until they were called to order.

Sources also said that the same man is fingered as the “Heavy Man” behind runnings at National Union of Road Transport Workers in Imo State.

This Newspaper was also told of the ugly happening at the Imo Signage, and Advertisements Agency where an appointee who set up the office with personal funds was chased out to look for work and office elsewhere and replaced with a Governor’s Relation who now runs the place.

This appointee is said to now roaming about looking for new office space at Ahiajoku center.

Already, some Uzodinma’s appointees and followers are lamenting that some of the Governor’s Relations who were relaxing in overseas while they toiled for the election have suddenly returned home and assumed exotic positions.