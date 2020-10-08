PDP EXPELS ALOY IGWE, OTHERS, ALLEGES ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES

Members, leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Owerri-Ebeiri Ward in Orlu LGA of Imo State have this Wednesday expelled a prominent leader of the party in their ward, Chief Aloy Igwe over what they termed his anti-party activities against the PDP.

The ward also announced the suspension of the executive council at the ward, adding that both members and Igwe were together in all activities against their party in the State.

In a statement sighted by this medium and signed by five of these leaders for the ward explained that both Igwe and his stooges in the ward exco had converted the PDP at the ward into a strange group that does no longer bear the name of the PDP.

They said efforts made by them to call these people to order had proved abortive, hence their decision to carry out their action and reclaim their party from people they alleged working for enemies of the party.

Here is the statement as forwarded:

EXPULSION OF CHIEF ALOY IGWE FROM THE PDP, OWERRI-EBEIRI WARD AND SUSPENSION OF THE NOW MANIPULATED “EXECUTIVE COUNCIL” IN OWERRI-EBEIRI WARD

These decisions have become necessary inorder to save our party from total collapse and retrieve it from the hands of enemies within, who have become paid agents of the Government in power.

You will recall that as leaders and stakeholders of this ward, we dully visited the party State Secretariat on 16th of September 2020 in solidarity with the newly elected leadership of the party. During that visit, we appealed to our brother and co-leader, CHIEF ALOY IGWE to drop all litigations against the party over the now done and dusted Congresses and embrace the party’s channels of settlement of internal crises.

You may also note that on the 24th of September 2020, we also met at the ward level and appealed to Chief Igwe to please allow the party be. We also mandated the “exco” at the ward level to please do the needful and convene meetings of the ward so as to return party activities in our ward and liven up our members.

In all these requests and appeals, neither CHIEF ALOY IGWE nor his now converted Exco has complied. What has rather happened is that the PDP in Owerri-Ebeiri ward has today almost gone into complete oblivion while CHIEF ALOY IGWE and his self-sponsord “exco” have been projecting a strange group they termed the “O-PDP” and using meetings of this group which he now hosts at his house (instead of the party office) as ward meetings.

We want to inform your honourable offices and the world that we, as leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Owerri-Ebeiri ward do not know this strange group being championed by these people, and we are not part of it. We are also not going to sit down and fold our hands watching, while our noble party; the great PDP; a party we have all worked very hard to build is gradually being buried before us.

Having gone through the constitution of the PDP and also studied the requirements for conduct of ward Congress, we have now come to the clear understanding why Chief Aloy Igwe never allowed for a liberal contest of offices except those he personally sponsored. Aloy Igwe, it was, who ensured that only his stooges ran for the said Congress and successfully emerged elected members of the current exco in the ward.

It is on record that we protested that single act, but up till date, we are still awaiting response to our protest while this exco has remained a willing tool to perpetuating confusion in the party by Aloy Igwe.

Having also gone through the constitution of the party, especially in Chapter 10 dealing on “Disciplinary Procedure”, as well as “Offences and Sanctions” in Pages 98 – 103, we have come to realize that if we do not act now, since there are none in this case provided in the constitution to act, there will be no more PDP in our ward.

As leaders, stakeholders and owners of the PDP in our ward, we are today taking back our party and saying NO to its annihilation. We have therefore resolved as follows:

i. Having ample evidence and proofs that Chief Aloy Igwe is no longer a member of the PDP in Owerri-Ebeiri ward; that Chief Aloy Igwe is now funding, championing and even working for a strange group unknown to members of our party and on which platform he had dragged the PDP to court in order to cause its disintegration, CHIEF ALOY IGWE is hereby expelled from our PDP and henceforth does no longer enjoy any right of membership of the PDP in Owerri-Ebeiri ward;

ii. That since it has become evident that the Congress in Owerri-Ebeiri Ward did not meet the yearnings of majority of members in the ward, the so-called “Exco” now operating as accomplice to the anti-party activities of Chief Aloy Igwe is hereby suspended as elected officials of the PDP in Owerri-Ebeiri ward;

iii. That the PDP leadership in Orlu LGA, zone and state should by this Communication quickly constitute a Congress Committee to organize for Owerri-Ebeiri ward a people-oriented Congress that would usher in a people-elected executive council;

iv. That in the meantime, leaders and stakeholders have approved the nomination of

HON. SIR CHIDIUTO OKORIE

and four others to act as Interim Exco of the ward pending the application of item (iii) above;

v. That any person, group of persons and individuals doing any business with both Chief Aloy Igwe and his suspended “exco” in the name of Owerri-Ebeiri ward is doing so at his own risk.

Thank you all.

Long live PDP, Owerri-Ebeiri Ward!

Long Live Orlu LGA!!

Long Live PDP Imo State!!!

_Signed_

1. Hon. COS-UKWUOMA

2. HON SIR CHIDIUTO OKORIE

3. COMRADE OHAECHESI HENRY

4. MR. DURU CHINEDU

5. CHIEF OBINNA FOKS

*_For Owerri-Ebeiri PDP Ward Leaders and Stakeholders_*

Dated this 7th day of October 2020.

The statement was addressed to the “The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wadata House, Abuja; the State Chairman, PDP Imo State; the Zonal Chairman, PDP Orlu Zone and the LGA Chairman, PDP Orlu.