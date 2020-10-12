Eke Ukwu Owerri Market Reconstruction : PDP Lawmaker, Anukam Lauds Imo Governor

Tunji Adedeji

Hon. Solomon Anukam, Member representing Owerri Municipal State Constituency, and the Minority Whip of Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA has lauded the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma , on the recent signed Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Amanda Projects Group, to rebuild the demolished Eke Ukwu market with 1,850 buildings.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party ,PDP Lawmaker who stated this in Owerri ,while fielding questions from newsmen, said the project would help in boosting the economy of the people of Owerri and as well the state.

The vibrant legislator said the ultra modern market project worth billions of naira would add more value to the constituency and the socio-economic activities of the constituents thereby increase the economic standard of living of the residents.

Anukam said,” I commend this initiative by Senator Uzodinma .Even though I’m an unrepentant member of the PDP ,I strongly think Senator Hope Uzodimma- led government recent MoU to build 1,850 buildings on the demolished Eke Ukwu Market will bring a total transformation in the commerce and industry sector of the state and also attract other investors to the state “.

The young and vibrant lawmaker called on the construction company Amanda Projects Group, to ensure speedy completion of the project.

While appealing to the developer to capture the original land owners and traders, Hon Anukam urged Owerri indigenes to cooperate with the State Government and contractors on the execution of the project.

The lawmaker added, “I will appeal to our Governor to also look at the link roads in the constituency as they need more attention.”

He said the 1,850 buildings which includes a multi level car park, police post and fire service station; health care center, mini-mart, retail stores, showrooms, open stalls, incinerator, power points, toilets and other top notch modern facilities is a highly commendable.

It will be recalled that the former governor of the state and now, the Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha demolished the market, an exercise which claimed a life of a teenager and destruction of wares of the traders in the area.