Plans to Reduce Workers In Imo Uncovered

.As Fresh Screening of LGA Staff Begins

By Okey Alozie

There are strong indications that the size of workforce in Imo State may be reduced if latest development emerging from the commission incharge of civil service in the state are to be considered.

Our correspondent gathered that going from what is happening at the secretariat where the commission incharge of Local Government administration operates, fresh verification is on, alleged to be a plot to sack workers.

It was further gathered that troubled by certain discoveries, fresh verifications have commenced.

On Monday, our correspondent who was at the secretariat reports that Health and Agricultural Workers came for fresh verification at the Commission in charge of Local Government Administration.

The over 800 workers who came for the fresh Verification were disappointed as the officials assigned for the Audit Exercise did not come on time.

Our Reporter observed that the Workers were faced with anxiety and tension,

“The Verification will continue throughout this month after which those that did not present good credentials will be shortlisted for immediate sack”, a source revealed.

The sack fever has now hit the entire workers of Imo State both those at the Local Government and those at the State Level. The State Government has raised serious alarm over the outrageous Wage bill burden every month, adding that only genuine Workers in Imo will receive Salaries as at when due.