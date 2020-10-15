HOUSE GIVES NOD TO CUSTOMARY COURT PRESIDENT

As part of its constitutional function, the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal President-nominee, Hon. Justice Matthew Emeka Njoku has scaled through the House of Assembly hurdles.

This followed an approval by the Collins Chiji led 9th House, last Plenary as the Members gave a nod to his appointment.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had sent the name of Justice Njoku to the House for its approval to emerge the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State.

While passing the resolution, the Speaker opined that after a thorough screening and report by the House Committee on Judiciary, Njoku was found worthy of the said position, hence empowered the Governor to go ahead and inaugurate him.

Recall that Justice Matthew Njoku have been working under an Acting capacity since May 4, 2020.

DRAMA, AS IMO SPEAKER OVERLOOKS DEPUTY MAJORITY LEADER

A tinge of mild drama ensued at the commencement of Plenary session of Tuesday, when the Speaker of IMHA, Collins Chiji recognized the Chief Whip to function as the Majority Leader, when the Deputy Majority Leader was obviously seated on the front row.

Trumpeta Newspaper who followed the House proceedings surprisingly witnessed how the Chief Whip, Hon. Arthur Egwim moved for commencement of sitting, and seconded by a PDP Lawmaker, Hon. Solomon Anukam.

This development worried all who discussed it with hush tones arguing why the Speaker who should know the Legislative House Rules should delegate the Chief Whip while the Deputy Majority Leader was present.

But to Speaker Chiji, reason to overlook the presence of Hon. Emeka Nduka (Deputy Majority Leader) may be a mistake.

Apparently angered by the breach of Legislative Rules and Guidelines, the sidelined Deputy Majority Leader stood up and approached the Speaker’s desk for recognition, before he was allowed to move motion for adjournment.

The scenario did not only leave those at the gallery thinking, but also the Members who gazed in a manner that suggest something was amiss.

It could be recalled that since the election of Principal Officers of the House that saw Hon. Uche Ogbuagu emerge as the Majority Leader, his Deputy, Emeka Nduka, representing Ehime Mbano has not missed any plenary session.

NGOZI OBIEFULE DONATES SAFETY MATERIALS TO ISU SCHOOLS

In her continued efforts towards ensuring a good hygienic practices among her Constituents, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Obiefule has donated safety/preventive materials to all the Primary and Secondary Schools in Isu LGA.

Obiefule, who represents Isu in the Imo State House of Assembly, made the donations on Monday.

Information gathered by Trumpeta Assembly Vibes has it that it was a way of ensuring good sanitation and hygiene among the Students, especially as there is a global battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

She donated hand washing buckets, hand sanitizers, and face masks.

Presenting the items at the office of the Education Secretary of the LGA, Chief Mrs. Ngozi Obiefule, also known as ‘Chimbute Uzo’ said it was part of her resolve in keeping to safety measures, which she considered necessary to be replicated down to the schools.

Speaking on behalf of other Headteachers, Mr Nichodemus Uzoejinwa did not only thank the Female Lawmaker for the gesture, but also outlined her numerous support which were considered people oriented.

Also present were the IMC Chairman of Isu LGA, Hon Kenneth Uka, Education Secretary and Head teachers from respective schools.

BILL: THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS INVITED TO A ONE DAY PUBLIC HEARING ON A BILL TO ELIMINATE VIOLENCE IN PRIVATE, DOMESTIC AND PUBLIC LIFE, PROHIBIT ALL FORMS OF GENDER BASED VIOLENCE, HARMFUL TRADITIONAL PRACTICES, DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS, AND TO PROVIDE MAXIMUM PROTECTION AND EFFECTIVE REMEDIES FOR VICTIMS, AND PUNISHMENT OF OFFENDERS; AND OTHER RELATED MATTERS.

DATE: THURSDAY 22ND OCTOBER, 2020

VENUE: IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY COMPLEX, IKEMBA OJUKWU CENTER, OWERRI, IMO STATE.

TIME: 11AM

UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF DISTINGUISHED SENATOR HOPE UZODINMA.

CHIEF HOST: RT. HON. CHIJI COLLINS (SPEAKER IMHA)

CO-HOST: RT. HON. AMB. MRS. UJU ONWUDIWE (IMHA COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ON GENDER DEVELOPMENT AND VULNERABLE GROUPS.

“I HAVE EXPERIENCED POVERTY IN LIFE”, UCHE OGBUAGU CONFESSES

Hon Uche Ogbuagu, the Majority Leader of IMHA, and member for Ikeduru in the State Legislature, has confessed of being a product of Grace, who has experienced what being poor, wretched entails.

Ogbuagu, who narrated his life experiences in a Church program in Umuahia, Abia State, last two weeks Sunday, talked about his journey in life, and how he came to stardom.

Using himself as a reference point to encourage the “poverty stricken people” on need for perserverance and trust in God, the Comedian turned Lawmaker revealed how his parents lived in a warehouse in Aba.

He disclosed that one’s present encounter shouldn’t be a yardstick to quit believing in Divine Providence, adding that in his early days, he had a lot of challenges.

According to Ogbuagu, he fed from hands to mouth, had great difficulty in paying his school fees, lived in a dungeon called warehouse.

He explained that as a child of circumstance who had a poor parents, he tested wretchedness, yet, never allowed that ugly side of life to deter him from carving a niche for himself.

The Ikeduru born politician reminded the congregation that coming from a poor home shouldn’t deter anyone from aiming higher.

He advised the public to follow their talent with all manner of seriousness when they discover such on time, stressing that one can achieve greatness without soiling his hands in corruption, looting, and other social vices, but by believing firmly in God.