Amanda Hospital MD, Esomonu is Dead

The founder of the popular Amanda Hospital, Imo State, Chief (Dr) Alex Ibe Esomonu is reported dead.

In release signed by his son, Dr Chuma Alex Esomonu, the renowned Gynaecologist, is billed for burial on November 13, 2020 in his home town, Umuokparafor, Umunoha in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, after a church service at St Paul’s Catholic Church Parish, Umunoha.

However, there will be a service of songs for the departed medical Expert on November 8, 2020 at Amanda Hospital located at Works Layout, Owerri.

The late “Amanda” was known for taking good care of most women pregnant in Imo State during their pregnancy days, which is his specialty.

He was sought after, even outside Imo State because of his experience and knowledge for his job.

Speaking on his death, Chief Henry Ekpe a top Media Chief and Politician in Imo State, described the late Esomonu, popularly known as “Amanda” as a father figure, whose life affected him positively.

“It was in Amanda Hospital I had my four children, and there was no story. Chief knew his job and a lot of parents have lost some body special to them, including me” Ekpe said.

It is learnt that the late Alex Esomonu had trained out another person, in his son Dr Chuma Esomonu, who will now step into his late father’s shoes.