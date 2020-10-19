Imo Perm Sec In N5.5M Office Equipment Fund Scam, Another Under Fire Over Transfer Scandal



By Orji Sampson and Okey Alozie

This is not the best of times for one of the Permanent Secretaries in Imo State government; following allegation of diversion of N5.5M budgeted for purchase of office equipment and accessories for the various departments of one of the ministries.

It was gathered that the alleged misappropriation took place prior to the appointment of the commissioner in charge of the ministry, when the Permanent Secretary was administering the ministry.

Sources revealed that the suspected Perm Sec requested and obtained the said amount which was part of the N7M allegedly set aside for the purchase of the office equipment.

Though it was N7M that was earmarked for the purchase, inside sources told our correspondent that an initial N5.5M was allegedly released to the Perm Sec with the agreement that the balance of N1.5M will be released after the supply of the computers, photocopiers and other accessories.

According to some concerned members of staff who spoke on condition of strict anonymity for fear of victimization, almost one year after collecting the money, no department in the ministry has taken delivery of new office equipment.

They further stressed that some of the departmental heads in the ministry have met the permanent secretary on several occasions to find out the current status of the deal but it was learnt that on each occasion, the suspect will give excuses.

At the moment, the issue we gathered is almost causing a row in the ministry, even as the concerned Perm Sec is said to be allegedly using the issue to intimidate and harass those perceived as championing the campaign for accountability.

Sources in the ministry further told this newspaper that some of the management staff in the ministry have formally complained to the commissioner in charge, with a view for intervention.

It was also learnt that they are planning to write Gov Hope Uzodinma through the commissioner to bring the development to his knowledge and also demand for investigation.

When reached for comments, the permanent secretary promised to get back to our reporter later, but never did so as at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile in a related development, high level of Corruption and Transfer crisis is said to be rocking Local Government Civil Service Commission in Imo State.

Our Reporter gathered that a Permanent Secretary of Local Government Civil Service Commission, name withheld is now under fire for allegedly involving in the posting and transfer scam ravaging the establishment.

The official was said to have engaged in abrasive witch-hunt of some of the Administrative and Technical Staff of the L.G.A through unwarranted posting and transfer that is causing uproar in the system.

Many of the Senior Officers according to our source were packed in some designated LGAs. For example, in Ohaji Egbema L.G.A more than four officers of the same grade level are fighting for the position of H.O.D Works as a result of the scandal involved in transfer.

The same Permanent Secretary was alleged to have allowed some level eight (8) officers to remain as Head of Department for years where as others were not allowed. The suspected official was accused to have refused to allow professionals to replace those level eight (8) officers. This issue of using unqualified staff to Head a department is causing serious crisis in all the local Government Areas now. It was also alleged that the suspect is planning to over stay in the Civil Service to continue perpetuating irregularities in the local government system.