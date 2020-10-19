DafriBank PLC Appoints Imo State Born Harvard Alumnus; Edward Obasi Non Executive Director



DafriBank Limited, a South African based Digital Banking giant has appointed Dr. Edward Obasi (DBA Hons, FCCA, ACIB, MBA) to the position of Non Executive Director.

Dr. Obasi is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard University USA and a holder of honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from USA. He is also a Chartered Accountant, Banker and have over 20 years corporate management experience working with reputable organizations in Africa, Canada and USA.

Dr. Obasi hails from Abiaziem Community in Oguta LGA of Imo State and hold the traditional title of Ugochinyere 1 of Abiaziem & Awa Ancient Kingdoms. He is happily married with kids.