Revealed: Why Uzodinma Relaxed Curfew In Imo



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Reasons why Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma decided to cut down hours stipulated for the curfew have emerged.

As the commencement of the protests in Imo which latter turned bloody with loss of lives and property, the state governor imposed a curfew which restricted movements.

But after few days, Uzodinma relaxed it for 12 hours from 24 hours.

Trumpeta was told that the governor was put under pressure by stakeholders in the state after the earlier curfew had chocked the residents.

It was further gathered that people of the state were feeling the negative sides of the curfew as banks and other business outfits were shut.

Also, the governor revealed that the compliance by the residents forced him to relax the curfew

According to him,”My heart is gladdened to note that a vast majority of our people heeded the clarion calls by both President Muhammadu Buhari and myself on the youths to call off the EndSARS protests, having laid down their points unmistakably.”

“In my search for peace, I met with a group of youths embedded in the EndSARS protests across the nation. The group was made up of youth leaders from all parts of the country comprising leaders from the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Areewa , Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Hausa, Fulani, Middle belt and Niger Delta Youths, under the banner of Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria. My gospel to them was the same: You have made your point and the relevant authorities have not only heard but are also taking necessary actions. End the protests and allow the government to address your demands”.he submitted.