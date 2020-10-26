Oguta Community Thrown Into Confusion Over Okada Man’s Death

The Ejemekwuru autonomous Community in Oguta LGA Imo State, has not been at ease since 29th September, 2020, when the news of the death of one of their sons, Chigozie Onyenyerenwa, filtered into the Community.

Relating the incident to Trumpeta, an Okada rider in the area, who pleaded anonymity, amidst tears, described the late Chigozie as a very quiet young man who has been trying to make ends meet especially taking care of the widowed mother.

The source said, on that fateful day, the deceased who hailed from Umuotumowuru in Umuebee , Ejemekwuru autonomous Community, was returning from a neighbouring Community, Agwa, late that night after dropping off a passenger.

He said a little drive to the Agwa/Ejemekwuru border he (the deceased) ran into a road block mounted by some young men who had flagged him down, and a discussion in low tone ensued. In the course of the discourse, the deceased was said to have offered all he had on him (money, motorcycle, handset) so as to let go but the “road block officers” instead, insisted that they wanted his life.

At a point during the low tone discussion a mini lorry driver who was driving past, stopped, intervened and even volunteered to add to whatever sum demanded of the deceased but to no avail. The driver was hushed down and asked to move on. Before the driver would know it, his side Mirrow had been smashed and some guns shots went up.

The driver out of fear was said to had speed off. No sooner than few seconds the driver had speed off, another gunshot was heard. Trumpeta narrator said it was probably at that time that Chigozie was shot.

Although, no arrests have been made, the deceased was buried on Monday 5th October, 2020. The family is yet to come to terms as to the reasons why their son would be a victim of that style of killing.