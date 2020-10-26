Nigerian Community In Turkey Joins EndSARS Protest



The Nigeria community in Turkey led by Prince Emre Magboh took to the streets of Istanbul to express their disappointment over the killing of unarmed youth protesting on the 20th October, 2020, the group have thrown their weight behind the youths urging the Nigerian government to ensure prompt response to their demands.

The peaceful protest which was held last Saturday 24th October, 2020 at Ode Kule Taksim, Meşrutiyet Caddesi No: 63, 34430 Beyoğlu/Istanbul witnessed a large turnout of Nigerians carrying different placards with various inscriptions calling on the Federal government of Nigeria to address police brutality, incesant killings, injustice, corruption, inequality and bad governance.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the President of the Nigerian community in Turkey, Prince Magboh in an address urged all Nigerians both at home and abroad to come together and fight the common enemy (bad governance and corruption) millitatating against the progress and stability of the country so as to build a Nigeria of our dream.

The group further maintained that their solidarity with the peaceful protesters will remain until their demands are met.

Their statement further reads:

“Dear fellow Nigerian citizens, we stand here to show our solidarity to our fallen heroes the youths that stood up for their voices to be heard and were murdered while holding our National flag and reciting our National anthem at Lekki toll plaza on the 20th October 2020, will go down memory lane.

The killing of our youths can never be forgotten in a hurry. This is the time we Nigerians must come together to make our voices heard for the future of our Nation where all forms of impunity, police brutality, injustice, corruption, inequality bad governance are the order of the day.

Nigerians all over the world want a nation built on integrity, honesty, truth, love, peace, progress and equity, a nation where youths are involved in nation building, education, welfare of citizens and infrastructure must be treated as top priority with health at the beck and call of all Nigerians.

We stand here today to call for total reform in all sectors of the country, we want a place we can call home, we are tired of living as second class citizens in our fatherland. We are tired of living aboard as slaves and helping our host countries build their nations.

We want to come home to build our Nation.

Therefore we stand with the Nigerian youths until their demands are met by the Nigerian governments without prejudice”.