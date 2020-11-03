ECHEOZO BURIES FATHER November 7

All roads will lead to the country home of Chief Chimaobi Onuoha, popularly known and addressed as Echeozo, as the rescheduled burial of his beloved father Chief Augustus Onyemauche Onuoha (Okeosisi Ejirimaramba 1 of Umuchieze) comes up on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Umuchieze, Ihitteaforukwu Ancient kingdom in Ahiazu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The funeral will be preceded by Christian wake keep in the Onuoha family compound on Friday, November 6, 2020. Echeozo, a man of great repute has expressed optimism that his father’s funeral will be of fantastic class, in view of the great personalities, including relations, friends and well wishers, who are expected to come and pay their last respect to the great Iroko and iconic hero of his time.

Okeosisi Ejimaramba 1 of Umuchieze, according to his beloved son, Chief Chimaobi Onuoha, Echeozo Gburugburu, lived a fulfilled and worthy life of emulation. He also added that his father Chief Augustus Onyemauche Onuoha, Okeosisi Ejirimaramba 1 of Umuchieze, was a peace maker and avowed community leader, who led stoutly in the development of his community and beyond. He said that his father was a great philanthropist and was highly benevolent.

“I fondly remember my father. He was kind to a fault. He had so much love for our mother, his wife and us his children. He was philanthropic and very benevolent.

He bequeathed to us great virtues that led to our success in life. For what we are as a family, I expect the funeral to be of great class,” Chief Echeozo stated.

Chief Echezo seized the opportunity to once more express his regret over the postponement of the burial originally billed for October 23, 2020, just as he cordially invites his friends and well wishers to join him and members of his family to give his father a befitting burial on Saturday, November 7, 2020. An outing service is to follow on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Annunciation Catholic Church Parish, Ihitteaforukwu by 9am.

As he joins his creator, the entire Onuoha family, friends and well wishers wish Chief Augustus Onyemauche Onuoha, Okeosisi Ejirimaramba 1 of Umuchieze, the great hero and highly respected elder statesman, a peaceful repose of his ever merciful soul.