How “Black Power” Exposed Killers of Okada Ridder

About a forthnight ago, Trumpeta carried a front page story on the death of an Okada man, Chigozie Onyenyerenwa of Umuotumowuru, Umuebee, Ejemekwuru in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State on 29/9/2020 and buried on 5/10/2020.

Trumpeta can authoritatively now confirm that the killers of the Okada man have been revealed via black power just as some of them have spoken and confessed.

At the burial of the deceased, the maternal Uncle, believed to be a strong juju man had threatened to fish out those who killed the young man.

Late last weekend, the deceased’s maternal Uncle (names withheld) from Umunoha in Mbaitoli LGA came to announce his discoveries. According to him, three persons appeared in a Mirrow during his black power investigation.

One of the three persons (names withheld) had confessed to have had a phone call with the deceased that fateful day, during which he had sought his whereabout. He however quickly denied that the call had any sinister motives.

The other two persons (names withheld too) were confirmed by the community vigilante as being in their wanted list. The vigilante said the deceased had earlier reported of plans by the two persons to steal his motorcycle machine parked in his compound one night

According to the vigilante, the deceased had claimed he saw them clearly that night with a torch hence he gave the vigilante their names when he reported the case to them.

The vigilante said since the report was made, the two persons had absconded but one of them had returned after the victim’s death and burial.

A family insider told Trumpeta that words have been sent across to the families of these young men to come and confess and for possible restitution or face the consequences which include sudden death.