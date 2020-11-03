Arthur Nzeribe Clocks 82 Years

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a momentous day, yesterday in Imo State, and beyond, as one of her illustrious sons, Distinguished Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe clocked eighty two (82) years.

Every November 2, stands unique in not only in the immediate family of the Ex Senator who represented Orlu Senatorial constituency in the Upper chamber of the National Assembly but in the entire Imo State.

Born November 2, 1938, into the household of his father, Oyimba Nzeribe of Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State, he had a well bred tutorials from his State Counsel father.

Senator Arthur Nzeribe attended mission schools; Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri, before he proceeded for his higher academic learning outside the shores of Nigeria.

However, Nzeribe grew to be a political maverick, through which he mentored many progressive minds into becoming political figures, today across Nigeria.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that most political titans from Oguta LGA and in Imo State ascended positions they are today through the tutelage of Nzeribe.

No wonder he is addressed as “Gburu-gburu”, a political nomenclature ascribed to men with undaunted achievements.

Many Religious, Traditional, and political leaders are not left out in celebrating the Iroko of Oguta Land, judging by his antecedents.

Senator Arthur Nzeribe have avalanche of investments scattered across the world.

He is a happily married man with adorable children who are fully established in different fields of endeavour.

Trumpeta Newspaper joins other Nigerians in wishing the Oshiji, Damanze of Oguta kingdom a Happy Birthday.