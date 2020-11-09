Endsars: IMOWPGLI Tasks Govt On Sincerely Over Youths Demands

The Imo Women for Peace and Good Leadership Initiative, (IMOWPGLI), has condemned the killings that occurred at the Lekki Toll during the Nigerian youths Endsars protest which engulfed the nation recently. They tasked the government to demonstrate their sincerity in responding to the demands of the youths.

They made the condemnation at the weekend in a press statement signed off by the chairperson, Mrs May Ugwuh and the Director of Operations, Dr (Mrs) Bibiana Chinyere Okereafor and availed media houses.

In their statement they expressed shock that our security operatives did not respect the sanctity of life before mowing down innocent youths who enjoyed the right to express themselves as they frown at bad governance.

The NGO which strives and promotes good leadership at all levels of government regretted that bad leadership has remained the bane of the Nigerian society, arguing that in spite of the changes from one government to another, the country has not fare any better.

Excerpts of the release read;

“The world over human life is a sacred thing recognized, cherished and preserved. We believe that the sacredness accorded life is the reason that even the law books of many countries including Nigeria seeks to protect it.

“We are therefore at a loss over the recent development in the country in which those who are supposed to be protecting lives are the ones now taking the lives.

“We regret that the federal government has not demonstrated sufficient concern over the lost lives. As mothers we feel the unbearable pains that our fellow women have been made to experience loss of children that they labored so much to grow and hope on for their future survival

“We also reject in its entirety the killing of police men, soldiers and other security operatives which has the tendency to deplete further the inadequate security men.

“Natural justice demands that the parents of these ill fated victims be compensated even though we are aware that no amount of life can equate a *human* life which no man can create

“It is also regrettable that the leaders have continued to squander the future of our next generation which these youths represent through primitive accumulation of *wealth*. We call on the leaders at all levels to address the legitimate concerns of these youths.

“We are concerned that the government has been long in the talk and short in action. Consequently we ask the government at all levels to demonstrate their sincerity and commitment beyond the usual rhetoric and promises “of we will”. Concrete action must be taken and be seen to have been taken to give hope to the army of unemployed youths without political considerations. We are asking for specific, measurable, time bound actions’’

In the same vein, the group also condemned the massive destruction of public properties and looting of palliative which according to them represents economic losses to the country. They’ll also frowned at the hoarding of palliative food items at a time there is urgent need for it.

“It is inconceivable that in this day and age when hunger is ravaging the generality of the masses dispatching many to their untimely death any government could for whatever reason hoard food items away from the beneficiaries,’’ the statement added.

The NGO which has been in the fore front championing female interests and the *need to support the poor vulnerable masses* called on the political class to humanize their actions and make life better for everyone.

Explaining their objective they stated that “our focus is not just to strive for inclusion of women in governance but also to improve socio-economic opportunities for the girl child, eliminate all forms of abuse and discrimination suffered by them, as well as carry along persons with disabilities and all vulnerable individuals in order to give them a better sense of belonging and improved lifestyle.”