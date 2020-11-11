Lifeline Assembly Overseer, Bishop Korie Gives out Daughters Hand in Marriage Nov 14

On November 14,202, all roads will lead to Lifeline Assembly Cathedral located at Aboha, Ohii, in Mbaitoli LGA ImoState, as the General Overseer of the Church, Bishop Korie gives out his Daughter, Deborah Korie in marriage.

She will be married to Pastor Sydney Ugochukwu Nwanna.

Both the wedding and reception will take place at Lifeline Assembly, Ohii, Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State. Time is 10am prompt.

Bishop Korie uses this opportunity to invite all to the epic event that is bound attract a tumultuous crowd.