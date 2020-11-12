ENDSARS:

IMO ASSEMBLY PUSHES FOR INCLUSION OF YOUTHS’ INTEREST IN 2021 BUDGET

•COMMENDS GOVERNOR, SECURITY CHIEFS

Imo State Legislature, yesterday moved for the full inclusion of the Youth in the State’s 2021 appropriation budget.

While the State Law Making Body awaits the presentation of the 2021 budget by the Executive Arm of Government before end of the year 2020, they have made arrangements to give the Youths a rightful place in the next year’s budget.

This was part of the resolutions of the House in a motion moved on the floor of the Chambers, yesterday by the Deputy Majority Leader, and member representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency, Hon. Barr. Emeka Nduka.

Giving by the fallout of the recently held nationwide ENDSARS protest by youths, hence the motion.

The mover of the motion, Hon Emeka Nduka earlier asserted that in anticipated 2021 budget, the Legislature will ensure that adequate provisions are made to take care of the interest of the youths of Imo State in terms of welfare and empowerment.

The motion, addressed as matter of urgent State Importance, said the ENDSARS protest was an eye opener, pointing out that peaceful demonstration was fully enshrined in the Nation’s constitution.

He regretted that unfortunately, hoodlums hijacked the youths peaceful agitation for their selfish intentions.

Against this backdrop, he commended the Governor for his prompt attention and address to Imo youths which helped in dousing tension and indifference.

Part of the prayers of the motion read, “

Whereas Imo youth participated in the nationwide ENDSARS protest, which possibly, they did not know, would turn out to become violent, bloody and destructive, due to the unfortunate infiltration by desperadoes and hoodlums;

“Aware that it is in the fulfillment of their fundamental human right that they engaged in the protest, which unwittingly to them will attract the interest of malcontents and agents of destabilization to mingle with them to wreck havoc;

“Obvious that the effect of the protest here in the State would have been more devastating as it was in other parts of the country, if not for the proactive and ‘timely intervention by the Governor of Imo State, Most Dist, Sen. Hope Uzodinma who personally came out to address the protesting Imo Youths;

“Aware also that Imo youths listened to their caring Governor and continued to protest peacefully, not until the unexpected hijack of the protest by satanic infiltrators that resulted in wanton destruction of lives and property, though mitigated by me timely intervention of the Governor and the exhibit of professionalism security operatives in the state.

Therefore, the House, after debate resolved as follows; To re-assure all the peace loving and law abiding Imo youths, through their umbrella associations, that the present Government and the entire good people of Imo state love them dearly and will always provide for their welfare and empowerments, which have already commenced before the protest began.

“To commend the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma for his efforts during and after the protest which reduced the level of devastation and the concomitant negative reactions of those affected by the protest; by addressing the youths during their outing, and by setting up a judicial committee that is now working to find lasting solutions to the aftermath of the unfortunate occurrences during the protest.

“To commend the Security operatives in the State who complied to the rules of engagement and good professionalism during the protest in the State, which helped to reduce loss of lives and property as witnessed in other States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

It was further resolved to urge all the Security Chiefs in the State to help re-assure their Officers and men that Imolites still appreciate, with love and gratitude, their onerous security surveillances and to also encourage them to go back and continue with their good security duties, observing rules of engagement and due professionalism in the discharge of their duties, without fear of molestation, especially, during this yuletide and the new year festivities in anticipation”.

The motion was seconded by Hon Dominic Ezerioha, and supported by Majority of the Members, which led to the Resolutions.

OWERRI MUNICIPAL LAWMAKER, ANUKAM MOVES MOTION FOR UPGRADE OF SPECIALIST HOSPITAL, OWERRI

Worried by the dilapidated nature of the Specialist Hospital, Owerri, and other health facilities, the member representing Owerri Municipal in the State Assembly, Hon. Solomon Anukam has called for the upgrade of the Health facility to a more modern internationally based practices.

Hon Solomon Anukam during the yesterday’s plenary session of the 9th House, moved a motion urging the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to direct the Commissioner for Health to consult wealthy Imo Citizens to partner with the State Government in upgrading the Specialist Hospital, Owerri.

“Whereas the former State General Hospital Owerri was taken over by the Federal Ministry of Health as Federal Medical Centre Owerri, with all its equipment, infrastructure and most quality personnel;

“Noticing that the situation led to the establishment of a new General Hospital at Umuguma, now called Specialist Hospital Owerri, which is still grappling with inadequate infrastructures, personnel and equipment as a standard hospital, let alone as Specialist Hospital;

“Observing that this circumstance has disadvantaged the hospital in the competitive health service delivery as its operations is handicapped by lack of necessary facilities, equipment and personnel to discharge its work and build strong thrust of patients visiting the hospital;

“Noting that there are some Imo citizens wealthy enough in diaspora and at home willing and capable to partner with the State in solving most of these inadequacies in the hospital if they are approached and/or requested”.

Other part of the prayers of the motion read, “Recognizing that Government alone cannot provide everything that is required by its citizens and leveraging on its capacity to generate thrust and confidence is positioned to attract the help of its citizens to rehabilitate, refurbish and renovate essential institutions of the State”.

After the robust debate, the House, led by the Speaker, Chiji Collins resolved to urge the Governor, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to direct the Commissioner for Health to embark on a search for Imo wealthy citizens in diaspora and at home to partner with the State Government to provide adequate equipment, staff and provide necessary infrastructure for the upgrading the services of the Specialist Hospital, Owerri.

Speaking further, Anukam opined that the Hospital if put everything in place would not only ensure good health services, but will also promote more employment opportunities for qualified health workers.

He gave an instance of his recent visit, where a candle light was used to person a surgery, pointing out that it was an eyesore in a modern age.

Others who contributed to the debate were Honorables; Arthur Egwim, Paul Emeziem, Sam Ogbunikpa, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, and Dominic Ezerioha.

IMHA LEGISLATIVE AIDES CRY OUT OVER WELFARE

Activities in the Imo State House of Assembly may have turned sour for the aides attached to the Honorable Members of the 9th House.

The Legislative aides, comprising both the Personal Assistants (PAs), and the Special Assistants (SAs), made the outcry following the persistent cut in their salaries.

Apart from the monthly salary of forty-two thousand naira (#42,000) they recieve, no other payment or entitlements are due to them.

Information scooped by Trumpeta Assembly Correspondent had it that since the inauguration of the present House of Assembly, their aides are paid only #42,000 monthly.

It was further gathered that all their efforts to get attention of the Leadership of the House proved abortive, as they always discharge them at Will without giving them the necessary attention.

For fear of being victimized, they resort to self help.

It was also disclosed that since their inception last year June, they have not received an additional entitlement or allowances, other than the #42,000 per month.

One of them who spoke under anonymity said, “My brother, this is pure wickedness and heartless. He accused the Honorable Members of being selfish. They only worry about their welfare, forgetting those that take care of their offices and activities”.

He continued, “How can a married man with children fend with only 42k? Is that not the height of wickedness? If they fail to do the needful, we will be left with no option than to take to the street for people to know the level of injustice we are subject to”.

They also revealed that since the creation of the State House of Assembly, all PAs and SAs while recieving their appointment letters were informed of their expected salaries and allowances, adding that their own case is in contrast as they recieved only letters without knowing an official salaries.

However, the aggrieved workers called on the State Governor to come to their rescue before it escalates.

NWANGELE CONSTITUENTS ENJOY DEMOCRACY DIVIDENDS OVER LAWMAKER’S NUMEROUS PROJECTS

One of the Local Government Areas, of Imo State, that can be adjudged to be continuously reaping the fruits of democracy dividends is Nwangele LGA.

After the two-term tenure of the former member, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu has added glamour to his style of representation.

Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu has taken another bold step in constituency representation, by doling out both academic and safety materials across schools in Nwangele L.G.A.

Less than four days he supported his constituents with deep freezers to aid in running of their daily businesses, he has donated exercise books, and essential healthy equipment for handwashing and sanitation.

This was in his bid for the “Back to School” programme.

It was gathered that all the nursery and Primary Schools in the area were beneficiaries, with the pupils presented with writing materials each.

This, the Assembly Vibes scooped, would help Schools in Nwangele kick off with ease, following the mayhem orchestrated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a related development, the Lawmaker will be kicking off a soccer competition for the Youths of the area.

Information obtained by this Newspaper has it that the kickoff will take place today.

Dignitaries from all walks of life are expected to grace the opening ceremony, as it is aimed at uniting the youths of Nwangele LGA.

There are both monetary and soccer trophies to be won.

However, “Mr Capacity”, had reassured his commitment towards leaving indelible footprints in the nook and crannies of Nwangele LGA.

IMO LAWMAKER DUMPS APC, RETURNS TO PDP AFTER NINE MONTHS ROMANCE

Member representing Orlu State Constituency in the hallowed Chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Paschal Okolie has rejoined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The move was made yesterday, during the plenary session.

Hon. Okolie tendered the notice to the House, intimating them that by the notice, he officially rejoins “his” party, the PDP.

By this, the Majority (APC) in the State Assembly has reduced to twenty, increasing the PDP to seven.

It would be recalled that earlier after the declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma the Governor of Imo, Lawmakers joined the sailing ship of the APC.